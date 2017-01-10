On paper, the 2017 squad looks the strongest we've had for some considerable time.

Most positions are covered well with some real strength in depth across the park.

Hooker is possibly a weakness, but that's been discussed to death and we'll have to wait and see how that goes.

Full-back: Max/Grix + BJB further cover

Wings: TJ/BJB + Gibson/MCB/Arundel for cover

Halves: Williams/Miller + Finn for cover

Plenty of forwards, but attrition usually means they'll all get some game-time over the season.



The one that doesn't add up for me is 5 centres. They all look decent options, but I suspect at least 2 of them will get little game-time.

Chester & Kear may well have a plan, but I was just wondering: who would be your first choice centres? and what happens to the others? Dual-reg?