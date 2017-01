Ateotd promotion is the bigger prize by a long shot and far more realistic to achieve. If we were lingering down in 13t/14th with little chance of the playoffs but a nice gap away from relegation (as Leeds have been in recent seasons) then I'd have been disappointed with the result as a nice cup run would be a bonus.



It's a long season and there's a good chance Leeds' will be extended by at least 2 (hopefully 3) games, the less games the better. Jansson picked up a yellow card in the Cambridge cup game and thus missed the Barnsley defeat, we might've gotten something out of that game if he played and that could prove the difference after 46 games.