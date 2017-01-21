tad rhino wrote: Barnsley weren't good, leeds were awful. has doukara got incriminating photos of monk? no matter how terrible he is he stays on

Barnsley were good in periods either side of HT in pressing and closing Leeds down and that was obviously the period the game was lost. The game especially the last 30 was so open for a football game but people couldn't keep possession.I think Doukara has his moments and does a job. Remember we've usually had either Hernandez, Wood or Sacko injured that's meant he's stayed in the XI. Also Dallas has been a shadow of the player he was last year.