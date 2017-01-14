tad rhino wrote: yes they look very good. young viera was outstanding. mates a Newcastle regular and he reckons we are better than them at this moment. they are rubbish without shelvey

Well considering Leeds only picked up 4 points from their first 6 games then over the next 20 matches we've probably picked up more points than anybody else. I thought Newcastle & Brighton would be too far ahead to catch and was happy with a playoff place but for the first time I think we might be able to get top 2. More likely catching Newcastle than Brighton who still look strong. If we can keep close to Newcastle for a while they then have a tough run of fixtures at the start of March - away to Hudds & Reading (midweek the latter) and home to Fulham in the space of 7 days. Could be the period that we can catch/overtake them if they don't fair well in that week.15th April Newcastle vs Leeds, 5th game from the end of the season, could be massive.