Having watched one of my team give a seminar on TBI, particularly from sports injuries and seeing the NFL looking to avoid multiple law suits and rugby trying to reduce head contact to zero I find it comical that one of the fastest growing "sports" has the major objective of giving your opponent brain damage.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ady the rhino, Baron Greenback, doc-rhino, Emagdnim13, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FGB, Gotcha, Jimbo_Returns, Marcus's Bicycle, Norman Stanley Fletcher, ploinerrhino, PudseyMac, Singing Warrior, southyorksdave and 238 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|