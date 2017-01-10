WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The OFFICIAL South Stander Coffee Table Chat Thread V1

Re: The OFFICIAL South Stander Coffee Table Chat Thread V1

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 6:03 pm
tad rhino






no worse than the early 80's

Re: The OFFICIAL South Stander Coffee Table Chat Thread V1

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 6:37 pm
ThePrinter





William Eve wrote:
Leeds Utd fans coming out of the woodwork.
It's been a long wait.


How did you enjoy your UFC the other week? Was it worth ALL the 48 seconds of the main event :LOL:
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: The OFFICIAL South Stander Coffee Table Chat Thread V1

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 6:47 pm
tad rhino






never got into UFC. just not for me.
I took the grandson to wrestling in York the other month and what a great night. really good fun

Re: The OFFICIAL South Stander Coffee Table Chat Thread V1

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 7:15 pm
ThePrinter





tad rhino wrote:
never got into UFC. just not for me


Yeah me too. If you want to watch two people rolling around the floor and trying to kick and punch each other then go out into Leeds on a Saturday night.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: The OFFICIAL South Stander Coffee Table Chat Thread V1

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:22 am
Bang






I'm not really into UFC either. I watch the McGregor fights on demand in the hope that he gets KTFO. Loved seeing Rhonda get another pasting too.



Re: The OFFICIAL South Stander Coffee Table Chat Thread V1

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:20 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino






Too brutal for me I'm afraid.

Not a fan of it, but can kind of see why some people are.







Re: The OFFICIAL South Stander Coffee Table Chat Thread V1

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:27 am
Bang






I have man flu. Dial 999. Tell them it's man flu they might send the air ambulance



Re: The OFFICIAL South Stander Coffee Table Chat Thread V1

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:30 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino






Send in the marines







Re: The OFFICIAL South Stander Coffee Table Chat Thread V1

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:40 pm
DHM






Having watched one of my team give a seminar on TBI, particularly from sports injuries and seeing the NFL looking to avoid multiple law suits and rugby trying to reduce head contact to zero I find it comical that one of the fastest growing "sports" has the major objective of giving your opponent brain damage.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
Who is online



