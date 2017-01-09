Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm Posts: 9198 Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Bang wrote:
LUFC into the 4th round of the cup
Pretty poor showing from many who should be desperate to make a claim for a regular start (story of the weekend it seems in the cup). In a way wouldn't have minded a defeat as it would've left all are attention to the league.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm Posts: 4755 Location: Hill Valley
ThePrinter wrote:
I would have tended to agree before last night but now we are in the 4th round, against another lower league team who we should beat. Get through that and another kind draw in round 5 and all of a sudden you are in the quarter finals and one game away from Wembley. As long as we can avoid replays may as well try keep the winning momentum going and enjoy the cup run as long as it lasts.
