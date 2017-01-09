ThePrinter wrote: Pretty poor showing from many who should be desperate to make a claim for a regular start (story of the weekend it seems in the cup). In a way wouldn't have minded a defeat as it would've left all are attention to the league.

I would have tended to agree before last night but now we are in the 4th round, against another lower league team who we should beat. Get through that and another kind draw in round 5 and all of a sudden you are in the quarter finals and one game away from Wembley. As long as we can avoid replays may as well try keep the winning momentum going and enjoy the cup run as long as it lasts.