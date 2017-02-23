TrinityIHC wrote: Oh no I get that, but surely even those individuals don't often do it while on bail!

I have come across quite a few over the past 28 years....one of my colleagues caught a drink driver in the Wakefield district only a couple of weeks ago - a middle aged working guy - and he actually said that he couldn't believe he was being arrested and then prosecuted for "just having a few beers" (I believe he was 3 times over the limit) and that he was disgusted with the police "who should be out catching the REAL criminals "