Interesting and apposite piece on the news this morning - that there are currently 10,000 motorists on UK roads, driving legally, with 12 or more points on their licence; including one chap from West Yorkshire, who has racked up 62 points, but remains legally able to drive, due to magistrates accepting the argument that losing his licence would cause 'extreme hardship.'



I guess it would cause me extreme hardship if someone with such an appalling driving record smashed into me and killed me - but hey ho.