Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 2:30 pm
TrinityIHC wrote:
Dunno about that - I reckon the numbers of people convicted of drink/drug driving charges while on bail for the same offence will be tiny. We don't have the luxury of prison/police cell capacity to house them - save them for the rapists/murderers and real scum of this world.


You would be surprised just how many repeat offenders are actually out there !!
Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 2:32 pm
PopTart wrote:
Ah I understand what you mean now. Not Bradford's fault of course.

I'd agree the the penalty should be higher for drink/drugged drivers. I'd happily increase it to the same as if he'd been shooting a gun near a group of people.

However, if he didn't injure anyone in the car incident, policeman apart, then he wouldn't have got a custodial, so would always be out on bail.
I'm assuming he's banned from driving aleeady.


If he is, then it won't be from this incident...AFAIK he hasn't even been charged with anything yet.
Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 5:24 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Agreed. And cyclist without lights on.

Especially at night :D

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:48 pm
FIL wrote:
You would be surprised just how many repeat offenders are actually out there !!


Oh no I get that, but surely even those individuals don't often do it while on bail!
Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:31 pm
FIL wrote:
If he is, then it won't be from this incident...AFAIK he hasn't even been charged with anything yet.


As I understand the process, and I realise there are some legal bods on here who will know for sure, if he has been bailed, he has been charged.

He hasn't been convicted.
Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:45 pm
PopTart wrote:
As I understand the process, and I realise there are some legal bods on here who will know for sure, if he has been bailed, he has been charged.

He hasn't been convicted.


No he is on police bail if he is charged to Court when he sppears he will be on Court bail then.
Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:42 pm
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
No he is on police bail if he is charged to Court when he sppears he will be on Court bail then.


Ah ok. Thanks for clarifying.
Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:04 pm
Interesting and apposite piece on the news this morning - that there are currently 10,000 motorists on UK roads, driving legally, with 12 or more points on their licence; including one chap from West Yorkshire, who has racked up 62 points, but remains legally able to drive, due to magistrates accepting the argument that losing his licence would cause 'extreme hardship.'

I guess it would cause me extreme hardship if someone with such an appalling driving record smashed into me and killed me - but hey ho.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  