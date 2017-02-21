Big lads mate wrote: There's bigger criminals in a lot higher paid jobs, going about their business out there than Scott Moore.

That's perfectly true but it doesn't make it right. I tend to look at it that Moore got exactly what he deserved it's just a shame those higher up with better connections and more cash don't.I don't know Moore you probably do but I've known many a a hard case and they all seemed all right to me until you see the other side and then it's hard to reconcile the guy you thought you knew and the thug.I'm afraid the excuse of being not as bad as some others doesn't work for me and if the allegation are proved true then the guy is an utter thug and should get a custodial IMHO.