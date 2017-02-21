|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1971
|
As you say Pop Tart, 'alleged'.
It's a 4 game trail Belly, probably taking up to his crossroads.
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:09 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2916
|
There's bigger criminals in a lot higher paid jobs, going about their business out there than Scott Moore.
|
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:11 am
|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
10918Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
Big lads mate wrote:
There's bigger criminals in a lot higher paid jobs, going about their business out there than Scott Moore.
Correct.
|
TRINITY Wildcats.
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:13 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25466
Location: Poodle Power!
|
bren2k wrote:
I guess it's an indication of Bradford's dire situation, that they've signed him with this issue pending.
I saw Leon Pryce refer to him on Twitter as 'class' - which seems a bit of a stretch.
Not from Leon it isn't - hasn't that lad got a past as well?
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:18 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25466
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Big lads mate wrote:
There's bigger criminals in a lot higher paid jobs, going about their business out there than Scott Moore.
That's perfectly true but it doesn't make it right. I tend to look at it that Moore got exactly what he deserved it's just a shame those higher up with better connections and more cash don't.
I don't know Moore you probably do but I've known many a a hard case and they all seemed all right to me until you see the other side and then it's hard to reconcile the guy you thought you knew and the thug.I'm afraid the excuse of being not as bad as some others doesn't work for me and if the allegation are proved true then the guy is an utter thug and should get a custodial IMHO.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:46 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1565
Location: wakefield
|
Pop Tart, my opinion is that he should not have got bail, he and all drunk drivers , drug drivers, should be locked up until court date. The total disregard for others peoples, families, children lives demands that we as a society should not allow these people on the streets.
|
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:37 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5764
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Pop Tart, my opinion is that he should not have got bail, he and all drunk drivers , drug drivers, should be locked up until court date. The total disregard for others peoples, families, children lives demands that we as a society should not allow these people on the streets.
Agreed. And cyclist without lights on.
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:26 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12698
Location: Ossett
|
For clarity - I was being facetious; the sad dichotomy of Moore is that he can indeed be 'class' on the pitch - but demonstrates none of it off the pitch, hence his fairly ignominious and unremarkable career, despite possessing bags of talent.
|
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 1:17 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4436
Location: Outside your remit
|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Pop Tart, my opinion is that he should not have got bail, he and all drunk drivers , drug drivers, should be locked up until court date. The total disregard for others peoples, families, children lives demands that we as a society should not allow these people on the streets.
Dunno about that - I reckon the numbers of people convicted of drink/drug driving charges while on bail for the same offence will be tiny. We don't have the luxury of prison/police cell capacity to house them - save them for the rapists/murderers and real scum of this world.
|
There's Only One F in Wakefield
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 1:18 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8980
Location: wakefield
|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Pop Tart, my opinion is that he should not have got bail, he and all drunk drivers , drug drivers, should be locked up until court date. The total disregard for others peoples, families, children lives demands that we as a society should not allow these people on the streets.
Ah I understand what you mean now. Not Bradford's fault of course.
I'd agree the the penalty should be higher for drink/drugged drivers. I'd happily increase it to the same as if he'd been shooting a gun near a group of people.
However, if he didn't injure anyone in the car incident, policeman apart, then he wouldn't have got a custodial, so would always be out on bail.
I'm assuming he's banned from driving aleeady.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, alleycat, Bing [Bot], coco the fullback, djcool, Dreadnaught, dull nickname, Fordy, jakeyg95, JINJER, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, pocket 4's, PopTart, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, The Clan, The Devil's Advocate, TrinityIHC, victarmeldrew, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Yosemite Sam and 270 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|