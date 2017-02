TrinityIHC wrote:

Its really close whichever way he called it, if I was a bradford fan I'd be gutted by that call. He's surrounded by defenders, and Godinet definitely pops out with the ball after more than one in the tackle, although maybe only one on one when he gets it.



Agreed about the Arundel try though, but they were equally unlucky with that ball that came off their mans chest/shoulder area - a good call from the ref, but inches away from that pass sticking and them going over.