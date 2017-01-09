WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Moore gone - confirmed

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 9:21 pm
Tricky2309 User avatar
Contract terminated by mutual consent

Re: Moore gone - confirmed

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:01 pm
There was never going to be any other outcome to be fair, it's a shame for the lad who had the skill. Thanks for your time at Wakey Scott and good luck in whatever you decide to do, hopefully in RL.

Re: Moore gone - confirmed

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:33 pm
I hope he sorts himself out but only he can sort himself out.

Was a terrific player for us at key moments when he was out on the pitch. I'm sure he'll be class above if he pitches up at Swinton and hoping whatever the club has agreed with him included a clause he can't sign for another SL club in 2017 if he manages to avoid a spell in the shovel.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?

Re: Moore gone - confirmed

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 6:27 am
Shame about SM bloody good player,think we will miss him , brilliant in and around the ruck area

Re: Moore gone - confirmed

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:09 am
For his efforts in the MPG I will be forever grateful and wish him well in sorting his demons

Re: Moore gone - confirmed

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:00 am
Yosemite Sam wrote:
For his efforts in the MPG I will be forever grateful and wish him well in sorting his demons


Seconded.
TRINITY Wildcats.

