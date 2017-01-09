I hope he sorts himself out but only he can sort himself out.
Was a terrific player for us at key moments when he was out on the pitch. I'm sure he'll be class above if he pitches up at Swinton and hoping whatever the club has agreed with him included a clause he can't sign for another SL club in 2017 if he manages to avoid a spell in the shovel.
