Re: 2017 Improvements Already on the Pitch?

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 4:22 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5410
Location: east east hull
Razor wrote:
ok your team did show passion on I hope you are back in super league ,my point was we played a very young team against you .

And your full strength side scraped by a league one side who'd never played a game before so I guess nobody is king :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: 2017 Improvements Already on the Pitch?

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 4:35 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9644
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Razor wrote:
ok your team did show passion on I hope you are back in super league ,my point was we played a very young team against you .


Absolutely, and apart from (arguably) Oldham in 2017 we didn't play a team as weak (no disrespect intended to the Hull youngsters) as the one you fielded in the friendly derby. However, Oldham did beat us.

So while we shouldn't get carried away with how much better we looked - I'd probably look like Jonah Lomu in his prime if I was playing under-8s - the very early signs were, with the relevant caveats, were positive.

A bit of confidence gained versus an understrength Hull, and then Leeds keeping our feet on the floor without embarrassing us. It's worked out pretty well.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: 2017 Improvements Already on the Pitch?

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:23 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17006
Location: Back in Hull.
fun time frankie wrote:
And your full strength side scraped by a league one side who'd never played a game before so I guess nobody is king :D


Come on Frankie, you are better than this...

Re: 2017 Improvements Already on the Pitch?

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:31 pm
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4338
full strength :LIAR: :DRUNK:
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: 2017 Improvements Already on the Pitch?

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:00 pm
SirStan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8304
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Dave K. wrote:
Come on Frankie, you are better than this...

I'm not

Re: 2017 Improvements Already on the Pitch?

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:06 pm
Rural Robin
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 28, 2013 7:27 pm
Posts: 303
The Hull FC lot on here really do seem a bit cut up that an fc team with an ave age of 22 got (as I understand it) beaten by a Kr team with an ave age of 23. Yes nobody is denying that fc had a young inexperienced side out, and we had at least half of our first choice 13. But we did what we needed to do, which was to beat what was put in front of us. Instead of whining at us, you would be better asking your club why they put such a weak side out against us.
