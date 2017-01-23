Razor wrote:
ok your team did show passion on I hope you are back in super league ,my point was we played a very young team against you .
Absolutely, and apart from (arguably) Oldham in 2017 we didn't play a team as weak (no disrespect intended to the Hull youngsters) as the one you fielded in the friendly derby. However, Oldham did beat us.
So while we shouldn't get carried away with how much better we looked - I'd probably look like Jonah Lomu in his prime if I was playing under-8s - the very early signs were, with the relevant caveats, were positive.
A bit of confidence gained versus an understrength Hull, and then Leeds keeping our feet on the floor without embarrassing us. It's worked out pretty well.