Re: 2017 Improvements Already on the Pitch?

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 4:10 pm
Razor Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:28 pm
Posts: 199
robinrovers10 wrote:
A very good assessment, and accurate, the most important one for me and most fans I talk to is the desire one. Ive watched Rovers for long enough now so really appreciate it when the team play with desire, it is evident when this happens, on Sunday when we played with desire FC dropped ball, kicked badly and missed tackles, this because we hunted in packs and it looked like they were playing for each other.

Really looking forward to every game this season. I think it`ll be like the season we finished 4th, plenty to look forward to!!

you only played fc b team you got hammered by leeds a team

Re: 2017 Improvements Already on the Pitch?

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 4:14 pm
Dudley
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 9:08 am
Posts: 2170
Location: Somewhere in the Stratosphere.
Pickering Red wrote:
Pretty anonymous. He played about 15 mins, Dud. Like everyone else in our side, he wasn't able to stop Garbutt and Singleton and the Leeds offloading game.

Could only listen from time to time at work, and much as I wanted him to be a success you didn't hear him mentioned much. Think he'll struggle for game time this year unfortunately.

Re: 2017 Improvements Already on the Pitch?

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 4:17 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1039
tad rhino wrote:
rubbish. once leeds upped it they were a country mile better, as they should have been.
however rovers impressed in parts and I hope you come straight back up.
good luck for the season

Better - yes. Country mile - nah. More like country 5 yards.

Leeds looked like a team who had played together for a long time and their systems showed that. Defensively solid too. Burrow and Garbutt a class apart and Golding excellent at Fullback.

Hull KR a team of strangers getting to know one another equating to below par execution.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: 2017 Improvements Already on the Pitch?

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 5:58 pm
rover 2000
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 160
tad rhino wrote:
rubbish. once leeds upped it they were a country mile better, as they should have been.
however rovers impressed in parts and I hope you come straight back up.
good luck for the season
you must have been in the cricket stadium the game I watched was pretty even baring the odd thing as mentioned
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

Re: 2017 Improvements Already on the Pitch?

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:02 pm
rover 2000
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 160
Razor wrote:
you only played fc b team you got hammered by leeds a team
and
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

Re: 2017 Improvements Already on the Pitch?

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:29 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9642
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Razor wrote:
you only played fc b team you got hammered by leeds a team


As sharp as we've come to expect from you there Razor.

I assume that the distinction between hammering and merely playing a team lies at ~25 points then? #BlameJordanAbdull.

But here's the thing: while there have certainly been worse teams in SL than those Rovers fielded in recent years, there came to be a feeling, IMO, that we were never far from a pratfall. I'd list them, for me it'd be cathartic, but I know others users prefer to look forward without picking at the scabs, so I'll leave it. To say they were numerous is sufficient.

So for now we're happy just for signs that a corner has been turned. A normal preseason, with performances in friendlies that don't fill us with foreboding. A fixture list we can look at with anticipation rather than apprehension. A coherent recruitment policy. A derejection (new word) of loan signings. Desire and all that other stuff that I have come to value if not completely understand in recent seasons.

It might not last, but so far no nasty surprises.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: 2017 Improvements Already on the Pitch?

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 8:41 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19600
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
rover 2000 wrote:
you must have been in the cricket stadium the game I watched was pretty even baring the odd thing as mentioned



really? pretty even? you hardly got out of your half in the second half :CRAZY:
scoreline was a hammering but doesn't reflect the game? crackers

Re: 2017 Improvements Already on the Pitch?

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:14 pm
hezza1969

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2011 7:05 pm
Posts: 13
tad rhino wrote:
really? pretty even? you hardly got out of your half in the second half :CRAZY:
scoreline was a hammering but doesn't reflect the game? crackers


Wembley was a hammering, there was certainly a gulf in class that day. However I would disagree with the term hammering for last nights game. Leeds were certainly the better side and in all fairness that is not something that surprised me, it is obvious to all who watch RL that last season was abnormal in terms of what we expect Leeds to do, the loss of key players through either retirement or injury combined with the difficulties of finding a stable training base certainly hit you and was reflected in your results and subsequent league position. From my point of view the Leeds of last night was back to a solid defence with the ability to punish any mistakes that the opposition makes. The defensive pressure that you put on Rovers caused the mistakes that were converted into points. In contrast Rovers were unable to do the same, partly I believe through inexperience of both the majority of our players and of playing together. In reality there will be many SL teams who will be leaving Leeds on the wrong end of a much worse scoreline. Obviously just my opinion but I would certainly not expect to be meeting Leeds in the middle 8's if we are fortunate to get there.

Re: 2017 Improvements Already on the Pitch?

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:59 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1039
tad rhino wrote:
really? pretty even? you hardly got out of your half in the second half :CRAZY:
scoreline was a hammering but doesn't reflect the game? crackers

Obviously you disagree with Rover 2000, Tad. Keep it real though.

Yes, you were the better team in the second half only. You defended very well throughout. You were well worth the win and it was good to see Leeds rediscover their 2015 mojo.

However, the scoreline doesn't really reflect the difference between the teams, which I expected would be more heavily weighted in your favour. Our unfamiliarity with one another, our lack of concentration, your ability to punish errors, the luck of the bounce, a sublime but flukey Joel Moon pickup from a crap pass and a dodgy refereeing decision to disallow us a try from a flat pass were the reasons.

Hardly the dry bumming of Wembley 2015, but after your 4th try 5 minutes into the second half, the game was over and you were able to relax.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.
Previous

  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  