robinrovers10 wrote:
A very good assessment, and accurate, the most important one for me and most fans I talk to is the desire one. Ive watched Rovers for long enough now so really appreciate it when the team play with desire, it is evident when this happens, on Sunday when we played with desire FC dropped ball, kicked badly and missed tackles, this because we hunted in packs and it looked like they were playing for each other.
Really looking forward to every game this season. I think it`ll be like the season we finished 4th, plenty to look forward to!!
you only played fc b team you got hammered by leeds a team