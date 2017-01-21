Razor wrote: you only played fc b team you got hammered by leeds a team

As sharp as we've come to expect from you there Razor.I assume that the distinction between hammering and merely playing a team lies at ~25 points then? #BlameJordanAbdull.But here's the thing: while there have certainly been worse teams in SL than those Rovers fielded in recent years, there came to be a feeling, IMO, that we were never far from a pratfall. I'd list them, for me it'd be cathartic, but I know others users prefer to look forward without picking at the scabs, so I'll leave it. To say they were numerous is sufficient.So for now we're happy just for signs that a corner has been turned. A normal preseason, with performances in friendlies that don't fill us with foreboding. A fixture list we can look at with anticipation rather than apprehension. A coherent recruitment policy. A derejection (new word) of loan signings. Desire and all that other stuff that I have come to value if not completely understand in recent seasons.It might not last, but so far no nasty surprises.