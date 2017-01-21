WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Improvements Already on the Pitch?

Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:28 am
Salty mouse wrote:
Score line didn't reflect the performance Tim says?

It didn't really they scored 3 tries either side of half time but the fact is they did it was a good test and we can only improve
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:33 am
The Leeds game means nothing. They may be back on form this season after last season's blip. Can't judge anything from the final scoreline. Only thing Tim can take from it is seeing where we still need to improve.

Our season starts in two weeks time. I'll worry about the results from then onwards.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:49 am
I thought that Leeds looked a very different side to the one we played in the middle 8's. They looked organised and composed. I thought the game was played at S/L speed and intensity and some of the tackling from both sides was ferocious. Rovers did hold them for large periods of the game and looked ok. A few bombed chances and poor decision making let us down a bit but on the whole I came away relatively happy. On an aside, I know it's not easy to see things from an end rather than side on, but I don't think the ref (whoever he was) will be getting much praise, he made a few major errors, the most obvious one where one of our players was tackled his legs clearly above the heads of those around him let alone his own waist yet play was allowed to continue!

Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:49 am
We looked like a side getting to know each other versus a side that has been together a long time. Barring the 15 minutes across ht we didn't look like a team playing a team a division apart and if anything looked better than last year.

Give it a month or so and think we'll be pretty good. Was impressed with our warm up too, no sign of aimless arm flapping and looked pretty intense. Overall I can see a difference already.

Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:29 pm
barham red wrote:
We looked like a side getting to know each other versus a side that has been together a long time. Barring the 15 minutes across ht we didn't look like a team playing a team a division apart and if anything looked better than last year.

Give it a month or so and think we'll be pretty good. Was impressed with our warm up too, no sign of aimless arm flapping and looked pretty intense. Overall I can see a difference already.

I agree with that compare this years pre season to last years and it's a world of difference
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Sat Jan 21, 2017 1:27 pm
very little in it despite scoreline bombed 2 tries, and a couple of daft tries from leeds ie tap on a penalty no one there and a loose pass that fell kindly otherwise nip and tuck leeds looked better than last year but I thought we also were slightly better moss looked the part 2nd half. bad missed tackle by Jason Abdul for opening try needs to do better in middle 8s
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:06 pm
I went last night with my Rhinos mate and stood with my Rovers hat and scarf in the middle of their South Stand just to the right of the half way line. I like a walk on the wild side, but all I got was some good natured stick last night and some favourable impressions of our side. I suppose it was a pre season testimonial game, it was a supportive Rugby League crowd and we are a division down this year so that obviously helped.

First half we played well at a quick tempo. The try before half time was flukey. Rhinos fans were impressed at our defensive line speed and attacking intensity. We were making over 10 metres every play, but our execution was crap in their 20.

Half time. I know I always pee myself seeing our Hull KR dancers undertaking shamateurish and poorly timed routines at home games, but on the evidence of last night we are well ahead of those Rhino lasses, who were beyond pants.

Second half and Leeds upped their intensity, we switched off, lost our intensity, dropped off tackles and lost composure and concentration and went 24-4 down in the blink of an eye. Rest of the game was a bit aimless tbh, although we kept squandering opportunities in the final 20. I thought Kieran Moss was impeded jumping for the ball for the Keinhorst try, but will have to look back on Hull KR.TV.

My man of the match was Donno. Jamie Ellis was good too. Everybody else OK only. Leeds looked better last night than they did at any time last season and their new hooker Parcell looks a good acquisition.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:24 pm
How did Salter look in the second row?
