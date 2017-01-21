I went last night with my Rhinos mate and stood with my Rovers hat and scarf in the middle of their South Stand just to the right of the half way line. I like a walk on the wild side, but all I got was some good natured stick last night and some favourable impressions of our side. I suppose it was a pre season testimonial game, it was a supportive Rugby League crowd and we are a division down this year so that obviously helped.



First half we played well at a quick tempo. The try before half time was flukey. Rhinos fans were impressed at our defensive line speed and attacking intensity. We were making over 10 metres every play, but our execution was crap in their 20.



Half time. I know I always pee myself seeing our Hull KR dancers undertaking shamateurish and poorly timed routines at home games, but on the evidence of last night we are well ahead of those Rhino lasses, who were beyond pants.



Second half and Leeds upped their intensity, we switched off, lost our intensity, dropped off tackles and lost composure and concentration and went 24-4 down in the blink of an eye. Rest of the game was a bit aimless tbh, although we kept squandering opportunities in the final 20. I thought Kieran Moss was impeded jumping for the ball for the Keinhorst try, but will have to look back on Hull KR.TV.



My man of the match was Donno. Jamie Ellis was good too. Everybody else OK only. Leeds looked better last night than they did at any time last season and their new hooker Parcell looks a good acquisition.