vastman wrote:



Come on commercial department it's a ten minute add on for any competent web designer. If it's available on line yet I'll do it but I just don't have the time or inclination at work to sort it over the phone. I'm not a pedant but I simply refuse to give card details over the phone or by post, I've been stung and I like a paper trail. Also how difficult can it be to set up a Paypal or similar on line we had that for the old Squadbuilder 8 years ago!Come on commercial department it's a ten minute add on for any competent web designer.

This seems to be a weakness which will limit uptake. It's done by standing order so you have to fill the form in in the shop or by return post. The deadline for the first payment is the 28th of this month so you can't hang about.Great idea though. Win/win. Maybe they'll be pushing it to customers who visit the shop. Perhaps they're just dipping their toes in the water to measure response. The uncertainty of where we're playing next year might also have an impact.But if you're planning on getting a season ticket next year it's a great deal. Win the jackpot and it's really free.