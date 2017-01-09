|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25364
Location: Poodle Power!
If it's available on line yet I'll do it but I just don't have the time or inclination at work to sort it over the phone. I'm not a pedant but I simply refuse to give card details over the phone or by post, I've been stung and I like a paper trail. Also how difficult can it be to set up a Paypal or similar on line we had that for the old Squadbuilder 8 years ago!
Come on commercial department it's a ten minute add on for any competent web designer.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:21 pm
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5707
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
The only down side for those who see it purely as a way of financing next season's season ticket would be if we get relegated. Reckon I'll give it a go though.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 5:13 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1669
Good idea this well done to the club. Glad to see us pushing 1873 more than ever I get asked every time I'm in the shop and see people signing up.
Up the Trin
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:33 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 355
Am I thick or is this a way of robbing Peter to pay Paul? Surely free season tickets takes away general revenue for the club at the expense of bringing on the juniors? Please convince me that I'm wrong, someone.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:37 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1819
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
vastman wrote:
If it's available on line yet I'll do it but I just don't have the time or inclination at work to sort it over the phone. I'm not a pedant but I simply refuse to give card details over the phone or by post, I've been stung and I like a paper trail. Also how difficult can it be to set up a Paypal or similar on line we had that for the old Squadbuilder 8 years ago!
Come on commercial department it's a ten minute add on for any competent web designer.
This seems to be a weakness which will limit uptake. It's done by standing order so you have to fill the form in in the shop or by return post. The deadline for the first payment is the 28th of this month so you can't hang about.
Great idea though. Win/win. Maybe they'll be pushing it to customers who visit the shop. Perhaps they're just dipping their toes in the water to measure response. The uncertainty of where we're playing next year might also have an impact.
But if you're planning on getting a season ticket next year it's a great deal. Win the jackpot and it's really free.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:43 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1819
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
Redscat wrote:
Am I thick or is this a way of robbing Peter to pay Paul? Surely free season tickets takes away general revenue for the club at the expense of bringing on the juniors? Please convince me that I'm wrong, someone.
I thought this, but then I remembered MC stating recently that the academy costs something like 240k and the lottery brings in 35k , so the shortfall comes from the club anyway. Don't underestimate the flexibility of an accountant
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:56 pm
dboy
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2231
Location: Barnsley
Redscat wrote:
Am I thick or is this a way of robbing Peter to pay Paul? Surely free season tickets takes away general revenue for the club at the expense of bringing on the juniors? Please convince me that I'm wrong, someone.
You're wrong.
You pay for next years ticket this year and then next year, you pay for the season after etc...
Whether there is a real terms rise in income after year 2 is a moot point.
As mentioned, perhaps the perceived value is in spreading ST payments over a year.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:57 pm
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3835
Yes having even a PayPal payment gateway would be huge plus for the Club for things like this. It's an easy integration and the advantages of having an easy quick way to pay imo will outweigh the disadvantages, which is only really the fees they charge.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 9:39 pm
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4324
Location: Outside your remit
Redscat wrote:
Am I thick or is this a way of robbing Peter to pay Paul? Surely free season tickets takes away general revenue for the club at the expense of bringing on the juniors? Please convince me that I'm wrong, someone.
So basically the offer is that you will give the club £312 over the year
£240 of that will pay for your ST
So your then paying £72 for 6 lines of lottery a week (or 432 chances to win) for a year and you get to spread the cost.
Good deal for me, I'll be popping down on Saturday - will save a £240 hit at Xmas time next year.
