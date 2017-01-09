WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Club 1873: Commit 6

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:21 pm
vastman
If it's available on line yet I'll do it but I just don't have the time or inclination at work to sort it over the phone. I'm not a pedant but I simply refuse to give card details over the phone or by post, I've been stung and I like a paper trail. Also how difficult can it be to set up a Paypal or similar on line we had that for the old Squadbuilder 8 years ago!

Come on commercial department it's a ten minute add on for any competent web designer. :D
Re: Club 1873: Commit 6

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:21 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
The only down side for those who see it purely as a way of financing next season's season ticket would be if we get relegated. Reckon I'll give it a go though.
Re: Club 1873: Commit 6

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 5:13 pm
Good idea this well done to the club. Glad to see us pushing 1873 more than ever I get asked every time I'm in the shop and see people signing up.

Re: Club 1873: Commit 6

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:33 pm
Am I thick or is this a way of robbing Peter to pay Paul? Surely free season tickets takes away general revenue for the club at the expense of bringing on the juniors? Please convince me that I'm wrong, someone.

Re: Club 1873: Commit 6

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:37 pm
coco the fullback
vastman wrote:
If it's available on line yet I'll do it but I just don't have the time or inclination at work to sort it over the phone. I'm not a pedant but I simply refuse to give card details over the phone or by post, I've been stung and I like a paper trail. Also how difficult can it be to set up a Paypal or similar on line we had that for the old Squadbuilder 8 years ago!

Come on commercial department it's a ten minute add on for any competent web designer. :D

This seems to be a weakness which will limit uptake. It's done by standing order so you have to fill the form in in the shop or by return post. The deadline for the first payment is the 28th of this month so you can't hang about.
Great idea though. Win/win. Maybe they'll be pushing it to customers who visit the shop. Perhaps they're just dipping their toes in the water to measure response. The uncertainty of where we're playing next year might also have an impact.
But if you're planning on getting a season ticket next year it's a great deal. Win the jackpot and it's really free.

Re: Club 1873: Commit 6

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:43 pm
coco the fullback
Redscat wrote:
Am I thick or is this a way of robbing Peter to pay Paul? Surely free season tickets takes away general revenue for the club at the expense of bringing on the juniors? Please convince me that I'm wrong, someone.

I thought this, but then I remembered MC stating recently that the academy costs something like 240k and the lottery brings in 35k , so the shortfall comes from the club anyway. Don't underestimate the flexibility of an accountant ;)

Re: Club 1873: Commit 6

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:56 pm
Redscat wrote:
Am I thick or is this a way of robbing Peter to pay Paul? Surely free season tickets takes away general revenue for the club at the expense of bringing on the juniors? Please convince me that I'm wrong, someone.


You're wrong.

You pay for next years ticket this year and then next year, you pay for the season after etc...

Whether there is a real terms rise in income after year 2 is a moot point.

As mentioned, perhaps the perceived value is in spreading ST payments over a year.

Re: Club 1873: Commit 6

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:57 pm
Shifty Cat
Yes having even a PayPal payment gateway would be huge plus for the Club for things like this. It's an easy integration and the advantages of having an easy quick way to pay imo will outweigh the disadvantages, which is only really the fees they charge.
