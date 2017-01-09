If it's available on line yet I'll do it but I just don't have the time or inclination at work to sort it over the phone. I'm not a pedant but I simply refuse to give card details over the phone or by post, I've been stung and I like a paper trail. Also how difficult can it be to set up a Paypal or similar on line we had that for the old Squadbuilder 8 years ago!
Come on commercial department it's a ten minute add on for any competent web designer.
