Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:10 pm
Club 1873 have launched a new initiative, the crux being:

'Basically, if you commit to six extra lines in our lottery scheme for the whole of 2017, the Club will give you your 2018 Season Ticket ABSOLUTELY FREE!!'

Further details are on this link

https://wakefieldtrinity.com/commit-6/

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:25 pm
Good idea

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:27 pm
I am sure that there is nothing sinister behind this offer but
I never think its a good idea to have income coming in so far in advance.

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:37 pm
I'll probably go for it myself but do have some reservations over the scheme, however I trust MC to know what he is doing with the books.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:45 pm
Tricky2309 wrote:
I am sure that there is nothing sinister behind this offer but
I never think its a good idea to have income coming in so far in advance.


It all depends if you keep it running after this season ends.

If anyone fancies putting £6 a week into the club (the price of a couple of pints, or a pint and a half at Headingley :oops: ), then the club are onto a winner.

Certainly, the club is doing very well in bringing young players through, possibly the best it's ever done and definitely in the SL era so, at the very minimum, folk should try and chip in for the 1873 thing and for many, £6 a week might not be too bad, especially if you split it with a mate :D

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:48 pm
Not in 1873 myself but was considering it, now it looks even more appealing.
Isn't this a way of getting more people to commit to helping junior development, whilst giving people the instalment option of a season ticket?

