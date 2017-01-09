Club 1873 have launched a new initiative, the crux being:
'Basically, if you commit to six extra lines in our lottery scheme for the whole of 2017, the Club will give you your 2018 Season Ticket ABSOLUTELY FREE!!'
Further details are on this link
https://wakefieldtrinity.com/commit-6/
