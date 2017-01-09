Watched him a bit, really like the look of him, be another two years before he ready which will tie in nicely with Houghton playing less minutes
Cheers for that Dave. Hopefully he'll be able to kick on and be in or around the first team soon. Was surprised at the O'Brien supposed interest, as Litten does seem highly rated. Was hoping Cunningham was going to do it, but maybe not meant to be at FC.
Irregular Hoops wrote:
Cheers for that Dave. Hopefully he'll be able to kick on and be in or around the first team soon. Was surprised at the O'Brien supposed interest, as Litten does seem highly rated. Was hoping Cunningham was going to do it, but maybe not meant to be at FC.
Still only 22 is Cunningham. Championship young player of the year 2016 IIRC.
