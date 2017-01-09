WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

Re: Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:18 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1272
Dave K. wrote:
Heffernan is 23, Rawsthorne 20, massive difference, plus the fact Hefferenan has played in Aus all his life, whilst Rawsthorne has only played league a few years, silly comparison,

Masi will be great, will play a few times this year, can play Ellis at prop also.

Agree on Fash and Turgut, Lancaster won't make it IMO.

Litten will be great and like Darrell Clarke, like the look of Wray


check your facts Dave,Heffernan is only 21 so not a silly comparison

Re: Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:40 pm
Irregular Hoops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2224
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Can you see Litten making the step up then Dave.K.?
I've not seen much of him.

Re: Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:43 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16967
Location: Back in Hull.
bonaire wrote:
check your facts Dave,Heffernan is only 21 so not a silly comparison


Apologises looked at the wrong profile, still not a fair comparison due to the other factors I mentioned and the fact you are judging them both on one game. It's easy to shine in a dominant side.

Re: Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:44 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16967
Location: Back in Hull.
Irregular Hoops wrote:
Can you see Litten making the step up then Dave.K.?
I've not seen much of him.


Watched him a bit, really like the look of him, be another two years before he ready which will tie in nicely with Houghton playing less minutes

Re: Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:35 pm
Irregular Hoops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2224
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Dave K. wrote:
Watched him a bit, really like the look of him, be another two years before he ready which will tie in nicely with Houghton playing less minutes


Cheers for that Dave.
Hopefully he'll be able to kick on and be in or around the first team soon. Was surprised at the O'Brien supposed interest, as Litten does seem highly rated. Was hoping Cunningham was going to do it, but maybe not meant to be at FC.

Re: Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

Mon Jan 09, 2017 9:26 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24099
Location: West Yorkshire
Irregular Hoops wrote:
Cheers for that Dave.
Hopefully he'll be able to kick on and be in or around the first team soon. Was surprised at the O'Brien supposed interest, as Litten does seem highly rated. Was hoping Cunningham was going to do it, but maybe not meant to be at FC.

Still only 22 is Cunningham. Championship young player of the year 2016 IIRC.
Image
