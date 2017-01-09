WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

 
Post a reply

Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:36 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5184
So, with a couple of games against strong opposition, do we think these guys will 'make it' into the 1st team?

What are peoples opinions on them?

Lancaster pretty poor defensively but no doubting he has pace. Matongo looks raw, but with good potential. Downs made some errors yesterday, maybe not big enough to be a Super League forward.

What are your thoughts?

Re: Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:44 am
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4326
Think Matongo has everything to be a super league prop. Target 50/50. Wray On what I saw yesterday looks good. Lancaster looked ordinary and agree downs not big enough.
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:07 am
Faithful One User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1535
Location: Top of the East Stand
Thought Fash went well. Showed the importance of yesterday's game when he and Washy we're having a conversation on the field whilst setting up for a scrum. Won't be many other game situations where the young lads can get the experience of lining up and learning from the senior players.

Re: Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:41 am
Marcus's Bicycle Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 744
Radford said the game was a good advert for how far the youngsters are off in terms of physicality.

Considering the game was against a Championship side (not a dig at Rovers) and not up against seasoned Super League players it is a bit of a worry.

I still think we need another quality forward.

Re: Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 12:18 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4326
Out of what I've seen so far Matongo and maybe turgut are the ones I would expect to step up
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 12:34 pm
the cal train User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2292
Location: West Hull
Matongo looks bigger and a lot leaner than last time I saw him play, a good sign on the professionalism front. Think Turgut will see a lot of game time this season with (hopefully) better rotation than last year and injuries. Think it's still early doors for the rest but certainly potential.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith

Re: Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:22 pm
number 6 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9929
Wilde 3 wrote:
So, with a couple of games against strong opposition, do we think these guys will 'make it' into the 1st team?

What are peoples opinions on them?

Lancaster pretty poor defensively but no doubting he has pace. Matongo looks raw, but with good potential. Downs made some errors yesterday, maybe not big enough to be a Super League forward.

What are your thoughts?



hard to judge i think in games like this, didnt Downs go off with a stinger injury?

put some of these younger lads in with the first teamers, like against warrington last easter monday, wigan in the super 8s the season before, they showed they can do it, imo they will only improve if they have a higher quality of players around them

Re: Turgut, Lancaster, Wray, Matongo, Downs.....

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:40 pm
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 3922
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
hull2524 wrote:
Out of what I've seen so far Matongo and maybe turgut are the ones I would expect to step up


Was quite impressed with Matongo as he takes the ball up well and proves hard to put down. Think its a big year for Turgut and he has every opportunity to make it as a regular especially learning from some of the best in the game in Ellis, Mini & Manu.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Alexa [Bot], bonaire, Chris71, djcXIII, Erik the not red, owd bird, paintman, PCollinson1990, Psyrax64, RichM, shauney, Staffs FC, Stephen Brown, the wall, Wilde 3 and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,501,0152,01175,6714,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  