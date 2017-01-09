Wilde 3 wrote: So, with a couple of games against strong opposition, do we think these guys will 'make it' into the 1st team?



What are peoples opinions on them?



Lancaster pretty poor defensively but no doubting he has pace. Matongo looks raw, but with good potential. Downs made some errors yesterday, maybe not big enough to be a Super League forward.



What are your thoughts?

hard to judge i think in games like this, didnt Downs go off with a stinger injury?put some of these younger lads in with the first teamers, like against warrington last easter monday, wigan in the super 8s the season before, they showed they can do it, imo they will only improve if they have a higher quality of players around them