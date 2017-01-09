Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm Posts: 1535 Location: Top of the East Stand
Thought Fash went well. Showed the importance of yesterday's game when he and Washy we're having a conversation on the field whilst setting up for a scrum. Won't be many other game situations where the young lads can get the experience of lining up and learning from the senior players.
Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm Posts: 2292 Location: West Hull
Matongo looks bigger and a lot leaner than last time I saw him play, a good sign on the professionalism front. Think Turgut will see a lot of game time this season with (hopefully) better rotation than last year and injuries. Think it's still early doors for the rest but certainly potential.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason. -Emmitt Smith
So, with a couple of games against strong opposition, do we think these guys will 'make it' into the 1st team?
What are peoples opinions on them?
Lancaster pretty poor defensively but no doubting he has pace. Matongo looks raw, but with good potential. Downs made some errors yesterday, maybe not big enough to be a Super League forward.
What are your thoughts?
hard to judge i think in games like this, didnt Downs go off with a stinger injury?
put some of these younger lads in with the first teamers, like against warrington last easter monday, wigan in the super 8s the season before, they showed they can do it, imo they will only improve if they have a higher quality of players around them
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am Posts: 3922 Location: Never never land away with the fairies
hull2524 wrote:
Out of what I've seen so far Matongo and maybe turgut are the ones I would expect to step up
Was quite impressed with Matongo as he takes the ball up well and proves hard to put down. Think its a big year for Turgut and he has every opportunity to make it as a regular especially learning from some of the best in the game in Ellis, Mini & Manu.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.