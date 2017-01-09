Now that Christmas is out of the way, and the game at the weekend got me thinking of next seasons fixtures.
Started looking at flights and hotels in Toulouse.
I wonder are many are thinking of going and has anyone booked yet? Should be a good trip.
Some of my party have got to sort time off work, so we cannot do anything yet, but the flights do not seem too bad and plenty of choices.
Started looking at flights and hotels in Toulouse.
I wonder are many are thinking of going and has anyone booked yet? Should be a good trip.
Some of my party have got to sort time off work, so we cannot do anything yet, but the flights do not seem too bad and plenty of choices.