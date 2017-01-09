Well I can't disagree with any of that either. Most hopeful that in the new signings all have something to prove, to want to get in to SL, or back into SL, to prove themselves for a NRL shot, or to simply get in to a sound club environment and aim for a starting spot.Our existing players from last year will have learnt from the horrors of the Middle 8's and will be extra determined to avoid that.Lots of positives then not least in RS and new conditioner. Will be very interested to see who gets the nod for the 17 in the first game.Hoping for Top 8 and anything better is a bonus.Love the positivity and hoping to see much improved focus and determination resulting from it from players and fans.Bring it on now - COYG