Well there's a fair bit of squabbling going on, mistrust and daggers flying, blame being apportioned, season ticket failure et all and that's just the Huddersfield Giants page of RL fans with some guest fans help.
I wanted Anderson gone, it happened I moaned about fitness, Grix, Ellis, game plans etc last season but decided to take a rest from here just read what's said and see what I thought and felt in the New Year so here it is.
Rick Stone achieved objective number one we are still in super league.
He brought in Steve Walsh good move on the face of it should be no complaints there. Good background and hopefully a conditioned and minimal injury team.
We've kept Chris Thorman and Luke Robinson as assistants good move from where I stand.
Season tickets at a very tempting price, probably to try and combat the fall out from what was served up last season and the drop in tickets that was expected, a bit of smart marketing I think. We need to keep the numbers where they were at worst improve it if we can. If we have 4,000 or beyond that's a good bit more than we would have had.
Purely my take again but most of the 'leaves' are good business. Eorl was getting back end, the club have looked after him smart.
Huby massively underperformed lots of sympathy over the Ferres thing but a big signing that didn't work out.
The 'ins' I think we've made the most of what could have been a 'bad job.'
Most are the right age, a lot Gaskell, Mamo, Brierley, O'Brien, Mellor, Wakeman have points to prove potentially top class careers to form.
Symonds and Ikihihifo are potentially high class players, Ta'ai has improved but can still go further in the right environment and Hinchcliffe is a top class loose forward and probably a decent no 9 if the pack fronts up this year.
We have the international right winger and Leroy who really should have been at 3 for England after his best season for a while in what was a poor season for the team.
We have the best no 6 from the recent 4 nations the pundits view as well as mine.
We have Roberts, Mason and several other potentially good youngsters including two young hookers who if they move forward could be a great pairing.
Rick Stones MO is to get the best out of what he's got and bring youngsters on and play players in their best positions seems to be a good fit for the club and us fans.
If he can make Mike Lawrence the player he should be attacker as well as defender I will tip my hat. I believe he has been held back under the previous regime.
Yes we can all find things to debate that's what the sites for in fact its fun but in reality yes the Bradford friendly might not happen but over a season we have in my opinion enough quality to firstly aim for top 8 but if some of the above come off maybe a challenge for top 4.
At the end of the Wakefield match we will have a better idea where we stand be nice if it's 6pts from 6pts.
But thus far the view from the barrier is good promising even as always never perfect but a whole lot better than on December 1st.
