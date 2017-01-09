WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kyle Wood 2012

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:34 pm
4foxsake
Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 174
What ever your thoughts are on Kyle Wood, personally I don't see him as a first choice 9, the lad has a chance to make the shirt his own so all the best to him. We aren't getting a new 9 in the some mould as Scott Moore so we need to be getting behind Kyle and hopefully he'll surprise a few.

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:07 pm
bren2k
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12626
Location: Ossett
He's a grafter, and he's making all the right noises; so given the chance to pin down a starting position and make it his own, you have to expect him to put the work in and try to improve his game.

He might lack some of Moore's natural aptitude - but he also appears to lack the mental deficiency that has turned Moore's career into a train wreck; there has to be some value in that.

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:16 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25360
Location: Poodle Power!
bren2k wrote:
He's a grafter, and he's making all the right noises; so given the chance to pin down a starting position and make it his own, you have to expect him to put the work in and try to improve his game.

He might lack some of Moore's natural aptitude - but he also appears to lack the mental deficiency that has turned Moore's career into a train wreck; there has to be some value in that.


He has two advantages over Moore. He's disciplined and he's a lot quicker and if I recall correctly he replaced Moore at Hudds and did ok for himself.
Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:25 pm
Adam_Harrison9
Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 507
financialtimes wrote:
Didn't Finn play a full season at 9 for Fev also filled
In plenty at hooker for Cas under Powell?


This may be true. My point was about how many games he'd seen the bloke play hooker to even have an opinion on him in that position. My guess is you could count on a couple of fingers.

I have my reservations about Finn at hooker because he lacks a yard of pace and that is very important when running from dummy half to get on the front foot. I'll give him the benefit of the doubt until I see him in the role with my own eyes. But it worries me that we're, for lack of a better phrase, going for "square pegs in round holes". I like Kyle Wood. Good player and was underrated last time around (hey vasty, see, i don't disagree with EVERYTHING you say :D ). Maybe young Moules will turn out to be a surprise package this season.

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:43 pm
Joined: Fri Oct 06, 2006 6:41 pm
Posts: 236
Location: Wits End,Jepordy
Sam Blake, part of the future.
Joe Banjo

