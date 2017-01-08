WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kyle Wood 2012

Kyle Wood 2012

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 6:05 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8845
Location: wakefield
Bit bored so watching 2012 season highlights.

Was great to see Kirmond at his best and I'd forgotten how good Tim Smith's passing really was. Fox and Cockayne were great for us that year too.

But Wood played a lot of games and I was really impressed with him. I think he'll be pretty good for us this season. Hopefully he is a big answer to the hooking question.


Re: Kyle Wood 2012

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 6:35 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25353
Location: Poodle Power!
PopTart wrote:
Bit bored so watching 2012 season highlights.

Was great to see Kirmond at his best and I'd forgotten how good Tim Smith's passing really was. Fox and Cockayne were great for us that year too.

But Wood played a lot of games and I was really impressed with him. I think he'll be pretty good for us this season. Hopefully he is a big answer to the hooking question.


I've been saying this for ages I really don't know why he's so maligned on here, maybe it's just the Hudds thing.

He was great as an impact 9 that season and only got better at Hudds as many of there fans will testify. We have a first class hooker in Wood and a decent one in Finn.

What Belly has against Wood who knows but then this is a man who decided to worship fatty McShane the minute he became a Cas playe - don't worry I'm only teasing him.


Re: Kyle Wood 2012

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:00 pm
Adam_Harrison9
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 506
vastman wrote:
I've been saying this for ages I really don't know why he's so maligned on here, maybe it's just the Hudds thing.

He was great as an impact 9 that season and only got better at Hudds as many of there fans will testify. We have a first class hooker in Wood and a decent one in Finn.

What Belly has against Wood who knows but then this is a man who decided to worship fatty McShane the minute he became a Cas playe - don't worry I'm only teasing him.


How many games have you seen Finn playing at hooker? How do you know he's a decent hooker? It's like me saying Tom Johnstone is a decent centre. Never seen him play there so how can I know he's a decent centre?

Re: Kyle Wood 2012

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:24 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25353
Location: Poodle Power!
Adam_Harrison9 wrote:
How many games have you seen Finn playing at hooker? How do you know he's a decent hooker? It's like me saying Tom Johnstone is a decent centre. Never seen him play there so how can I know he's a decent centre?


Is it really, what a surprise you want to argue a negative - fwiw because I've seen him play there and he'll do for me, not sure how many times I need to see him but I can normally tell within 2-: games if that's ok with you.

As for TJ I'm absolutely certain he could play centre on the very simple basis that he's a good player and a bright lad.

If that's not good enough for you then frankly I don't really care.


Re: Kyle Wood 2012

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:38 pm
Adam_Harrison9
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 506
vastman wrote:
Is it really, what a surprise you want to argue a negative - fwiw because I've seen him play there and he'll do for me, not sure how many times I need to see him but I can normally tell within 2-: games if that's ok with you.

As for TJ I'm absolutely certain he could play centre on the very simple basis that he's a good player and a bright lad.

If that's not good enough for you then frankly I don't really care.


:roll:

Re: Kyle Wood 2012

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:41 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25353
Location: Poodle Power!
Adam_Harrison9 wrote:
:roll:


You asked I replied, get over it.


Re: Kyle Wood 2012

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:42 pm
Adam_Harrison9
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 506
vastman wrote:
You asked I replied, get over it.


:BOW: :BOW: :BOW: :BOW: :BOW: :BOW: :BOW: :BOW: :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:

Re: Kyle Wood 2012

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 9:10 am
financialtimes
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1120
Didn't Finn play a full season at 9 for Fev also filled
In plenty at hooker for Cas under Powell?

The financial time crossword
Image

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, Chuck Bartowski, dull nickname, eastardsley, got there, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, Mable_Syrup, PHe, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, Trinity1315, Two Points, vastman, wakefieldwall, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 237 guests

