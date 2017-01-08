PopTart wrote: Bit bored so watching 2012 season highlights.



Was great to see Kirmond at his best and I'd forgotten how good Tim Smith's passing really was. Fox and Cockayne were great for us that year too.



But Wood played a lot of games and I was really impressed with him. I think he'll be pretty good for us this season. Hopefully he is a big answer to the hooking question.

I've been saying this for ages I really don't know why he's so maligned on here, maybe it's just the Hudds thing.He was great as an impact 9 that season and only got better at Hudds as many of there fans will testify. We have a first class hooker in Wood and a decent one in Finn.What Belly has against Wood who knows but then this is a man who decided to worship fatty McShane the minute he became a Cas playe - don't worry I'm only teasing him.