Bit bored so watching 2012 season highlights.
Was great to see Kirmond at his best and I'd forgotten how good Tim Smith's passing really was. Fox and Cockayne were great for us that year too.
But Wood played a lot of games and I was really impressed with him. I think he'll be pretty good for us this season. Hopefully he is a big answer to the hooking question.
Was great to see Kirmond at his best and I'd forgotten how good Tim Smith's passing really was. Fox and Cockayne were great for us that year too.
But Wood played a lot of games and I was really impressed with him. I think he'll be pretty good for us this season. Hopefully he is a big answer to the hooking question.