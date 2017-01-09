vastman wrote: Not sure about that, almost everywhere I go to the people have a stronger local identity than most Wakefield residents - maybe I'm hanging around with the wrong people

Defo hanging with the wrong crowd mateEven though there's parts of Wakefield that have deteriorated and lacked development like Kirkgate, plus the bottom of the Precinct and I even like to have a moan about certain things, ateotd I love my City and the same goes for most of my Family and Friends. It's one of those things though, I have some family & friends that live in Hudds, Halifax, Donny & Sheffield and they all say similar things to what you say but because I'm not local, I don't notice the small changes as much as they do.Going back to your other point about the Wakefield Slugger speaks of being long gone, I'm not sure I totally agree. Obviously it's changed to a certain degree & there's been an influx of Eastern Europeans. Some of who have rented shops in the Kirkgate end of town, to service their needs & that's given that particular area a different feel to say 20 years ago. They tend to live in Flats in the City Centre, College Grove and a few at the bottom end of Eastmoor near the Fire station. Tbh in the grand scheme of things and especially as far as RL goes, there isn't enough of them to change the identity or feel of the City imo. All the suburbs are just the same as they were 10 years ago like Stanley, Wreny, Outwood, Horbury, Ossett, Sandal, Walton, Crigg, Normy etc. Ateotd apart from a few small areas, Wakefield is still the same to me (just getting bigger with all the property being built). it's just I've got older and can whinge far more.