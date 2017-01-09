|
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3835
|
vastman wrote:
Not sure about that, almost everywhere I go to the people have a stronger local identity than most Wakefield residents - maybe I'm hanging around with the wrong people
Defo hanging with the wrong crowd mate
.
Even though there's parts of Wakefield that have deteriorated and lacked development like Kirkgate, plus the bottom of the Precinct and I even like to have a moan about certain things, ateotd I love my City and the same goes for most of my Family and Friends. It's one of those things though, I have some family & friends that live in Hudds, Halifax, Donny & Sheffield and they all say similar things to what you say but because I'm not local, I don't notice the small changes as much as they do.
Going back to your other point about the Wakefield Slugger speaks of being long gone, I'm not sure I totally agree. Obviously it's changed to a certain degree & there's been an influx of Eastern Europeans. Some of who have rented shops in the Kirkgate end of town, to service their needs & that's given that particular area a different feel to say 20 years ago. They tend to live in Flats in the City Centre, College Grove and a few at the bottom end of Eastmoor near the Fire station. Tbh in the grand scheme of things and especially as far as RL goes, there isn't enough of them to change the identity or feel of the City imo. All the suburbs are just the same as they were 10 years ago like Stanley, Wreny, Outwood, Horbury, Ossett, Sandal, Walton, Crigg, Normy etc. Ateotd apart from a few small areas, Wakefield is still the same to me (just getting bigger with all the property being built). it's just I've got older and can whinge far more.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:50 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3266
Location: Orange street
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Having read MC's article today, it does seem there are some cautious signs for optimism,
Sorry , but which article is that ? would appreciate reading it. Thanks in anticipation
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:11 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 5998
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
|
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:12 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3835
|
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:26 pm
|
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 355
|
I was born in Wakefield and have never lived outside the city boundary, but I'm now entering my 61st season as a supporter of Wakefield Trinity and witnessed very good, good, bad & very bad times as such. It grieves me to say it but if a move to Dewsbury came about it would only have to be on a temporary basis for me. I cannot imagine anything else other than the walk down St Catherine street (as bad as it is), and taking up my spot in the corner of the terrace.
I do have a contingency in that I hold a season ticket for a neighbouring football club that wears red, but my real love is for Trinity. To move away from the city and the game that I was brought up on would be just too much.
I've only visited the Owl Lane ground once and that was just after it had opened. didn't think much of it then and from what I've seen of it recently I don't rate it as a Super League ground. Anyway, who knows how sustainable Dewsbury Rams are? God forbid, but in this day and age how long are they likely to be around for?
My personal dream is for Mr Carter to convince the new owners that a greatly improved Belle Vue incorporating retail and leisure facilities is a viable commercial proposition.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:42 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4938
Location: Over there
|
I can see how a main stand that is a rugby stand on the inside but retail units on the outside would work.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:43 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1546
|
Should the move to Dewsbury be anything other than temporary, and Wakefield be dropped from the name, then I'd be very much finished with the club and probably Rugby League as a whole.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:49 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25364
Location: Poodle Power!
|
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
Should the move to Dewsbury be anything other than temporary, and Wakefield be dropped from the name, then I'd be very much finished with the club and probably Rugby League as a whole.
Well prepare yourself would be my advice because I recon the Dewsbury move is very likely to happen and be permanent.
As for dropping the Wakefield bit that was just my opinion I doubt very much that would happen so that's one concern you don't need to bother about hth
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, cosmicat, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, Fully, Hank Moody, imwakefieldtillidie, JBURT82, JINJER, KevW60349, M62 J30 TRINITY, MC_Wildcat, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Schunter, Shifty Cat, Slugger McBatt, trinity1, vastman, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 279 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|