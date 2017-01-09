Slugger McBatt wrote: We've just rebranded ourselves to cash in on heritage. Would be one step forwards and two step back, although I wouldn't blame the club. It wouldn't be the fault of the current chairman at all.

Can I ask you something Slugger...do you still live in Wakefield?I only ask because the Wakefield you speak of is long gone. I can tell you know I barely recognise the place especially inner city Wakefield it's so predominantly Eastern European or Asian or young flat dwellers who can't quite afford Leeds prices. Now before Admiral and co go into outrage mode I say fair enough to them for starting a new life they as people are not the issue. However they don't share our memories of Wakefield as it was in our formative years and they have no interest in RL or the club. That's just the reality of a city that has lost is identity even more than most northern towns.So this idea of the heritage of the club being directly linked to the population of the city is pretty much dead IMHO and Box knows that better than anyone. I suspect that a huge proportion of Trinity regulars now live on the fringe of the city and beyond with ironically the main city enclaves of Lupset and Peacock being as close to Owl lane as Westgate and certainly BV. Other than shopping every now and then I doubt many of them involve themselves in the day to day life of the city as hardly any of them even work in the city anymore.The existing fans predominantly support the club not the city. Whilst new fans will be attracted by the success hopefully generated and the chance to visit a stadium that on the outside isn't a magnate for fly tippers and degenerates while on the inside only fit for pig breeding.I actually wish you were right I really do but I like many other fans are a stranger to the Merrie City these days and will remain so but I still support the club which in all honesty my only link with the place these days. That's how I see it even if it's not how I want it.