Khlav Kalash wrote: Indeed, so when the club up sticks and leaves the city, even less new fans will feel inclined to go watch a Wakefield team play out of another town, notwithstanding the existing support who may or may not drop away after the move. I don't see a positive future but I concede we appear to have little choice, especially if 88m want to develop the land into something other than a sports arena. Reading the loverugbyleague article, they do have plans all be it Carter isn't very optimistic of a decent outcome.

Agree, that's why Newmarket (or a redeveloped Belle Vue) was such an important project to Trinity, both from the stand point of getting out of crumbling ground, but from the stand point of also attracting new punters (both new ones from home and away), sponsorship, corporate etc. It seems we're going to be left with little choice but most thought in a new stadium, with a decent performing team playing in it, it could literally put thousands on the attendance. I can't see that future at Dewsbury unfortunately but I suppose it's better than nothing.The other thing is, would Dewsbury let us have any stake in their ground. The only way I personally could see them agreeing to anything, other than just playing there and paying them rent, is if we bring cash to the table, or paying for making the place bigger. Something I think we'll struggle to do. Also I wonder if we made a permanent move, what would the RFL consider the minimum Capacity for SL?Tbh I've been sticking it all to the back of mind recently because it's a complete downer. Especially when things look so positive in all other aspects of the Club atm and the only thing holding us back from really progressing is the bloody ground.