Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 12:51 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7277
thebeagle wrote:
If the Cas stadium is realised and we are are still struggling on at shabby, miserable Belle Vue the exodus of 'fans' to Cas will happen anyway. Yes my dream is still a fully developed Belle Vue, but at some time we have to ' bight the bullet'. If the new landlords do not come up with a definate scheme we will have no alternative.As for accessibility and nearness to the city centre Dewsbury's ground is on a par with Newmarket.


Cant see any Wakefield fans going to Cas, unless its to watch Wakefield play them.
I wouldnt watch Cas if you paid me and game me a lift :CRAZY:

IF Trinity ceased to exist, Id go to Dewsbury or Fev, Cas or Leeds are off limits.

Re: The Dewsbury experience

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 12:56 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12621
Location: Ossett
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Indeed, so when the club up sticks and leaves the city, even less new fans will feel inclined to go watch a Wakefield team play out of another town, notwithstanding the existing support who may or may not drop away after the move.


Being slightly more optimistic - if it's managed properly, and PR'd in such a way that tells the story and spins it as the only way to secure the future of the club, it might generate some support from those people who have had an interest, but have been complicit in the clubs continued lurch from failure to failure by never actually turning up to support? And you might just waken some extra interest in Ossett, Horbury, Netherton, Middlestown, Dewsbury, Batley etc - bit of SL razzamatazz on their doorstep could see them make the short trip to Owl Lane?

One thing's for sure - if nothing changes, everything stays the same.

Re: The Dewsbury experience

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:00 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3828
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Indeed, so when the club up sticks and leaves the city, even less new fans will feel inclined to go watch a Wakefield team play out of another town, notwithstanding the existing support who may or may not drop away after the move. I don't see a positive future but I concede we appear to have little choice, especially if 88m want to develop the land into something other than a sports arena. Reading the loverugbyleague article, they do have plans all be it Carter isn't very optimistic of a decent outcome.

Agree, that's why Newmarket (or a redeveloped Belle Vue) was such an important project to Trinity, both from the stand point of getting out of crumbling ground, but from the stand point of also attracting new punters (both new ones from home and away), sponsorship, corporate etc. It seems we're going to be left with little choice but most thought in a new stadium, with a decent performing team playing in it, it could literally put thousands on the attendance. I can't see that future at Dewsbury unfortunately but I suppose it's better than nothing.

The other thing is, would Dewsbury let us have any stake in their ground. The only way I personally could see them agreeing to anything, other than just playing there and paying them rent, is if we bring cash to the table, or paying for making the place bigger. Something I think we'll struggle to do. Also I wonder if we made a permanent move, what would the RFL consider the minimum Capacity for SL?


Tbh I've been sticking it all to the back of mind recently because it's a complete downer. Especially when things look so positive in all other aspects of the Club atm and the only thing holding us back from really progressing is the bloody ground.

Re: The Dewsbury experience

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:11 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 5996
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
I can't see anything but a move to Dewsbury myself, I know MC likes to call people's bluff at times but reading the article on the ground holding us back he doesn't sound convinced.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: The Dewsbury experience

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:17 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3265
Location: Orange street
bren2k wrote:
Being slightly more optimistic - if it's managed properly, and PR'd in such a way that tells the story and spins it as the only way to secure the future of the club, it might generate some support from those people who have had an interest, but have been complicit in the clubs continued lurch from failure to failure by never actually turning up to support? And you might just waken some extra interest in Ossett, Horbury, Netherton, Middlestown, Dewsbury, Batley etc - bit of SL razzamatazz on their doorstep could see them make the short trip to Owl Lane?

One thing's for sure - if nothing changes, everything stays the same.


Yes perfectly true and that is why approaching the problem in a managed way is much better than waiting for the inevitable to happen when BV will be deemed unsafe and we would have to make an immediate move perhaps mid season..

One other point, its not only Belle Vue stadium but the area around the ground which is also the issue. The way that part of Wakefield has spiralled down hill into its present state of degradation is a damning indictment on the Box controlled council.

I certainly know the location of the ground itself is a big negative factor to away supporters and also there are plenty of people in an around Wakefield who will hold back from trying out the 'match day experience' due to the location and state of BV.
Users browsing this forum: B V Bob, bigalf, BRIGGY, coco the fullback, Dannyboywt, dboy, dickie mint, Don Fox Fan 1, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, FIL, Fordy, jakeyg95, JINJER, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, les-goose, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mr Bliss, NEwildcat, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, Smew, The Devil's Advocate, The Dreadnought, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 352 guests

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

