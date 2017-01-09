|
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3264
Location: Orange street
|
Khlav Kalash wrote:
I've not changed my mind at all, I think it will be a slow lingering death outside of Wakefield, even if it's just a few metres past the boundary (it's pretty convenient for me to get to too) but until that time I will continue to watch them.
Whats the alternative ? we will nver ever get another ground in Wakefield and we will never get a penny towards the several millions of pounds needed to make BV acceptable. If we stay at Belle Vue our expected life span is much shorter, there will be a massive safety issue or crowd issue just waiting to happen. Every year the place decays rapidly and the council will make sure they offer no help whatsoever.
Much better to accept the inevitable and make the move in a planned way and hope to build on that, I see no future at Belle Vue.
Dewsbury may not be perfect, but its that or definite oblivion at BV.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 9:50 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7276
|
Prince Buster wrote:
Whats the alternative ? we will nver ever get another ground in Wakefield and we will never get a penny towards the several millions of pounds needed to make BV acceptable. If we stay at Belle Vue our expected life span is much shorter, there will be a massive safety issue or crowd issue just waiting to happen. Every year the place decays rapidly and the council will make sure they offer no help whatsoever.
Much better to accept the inevitable and make the move in a planned way and hope to build on that, I see no future at Belle Vue.
Dewsbury may not be perfect, but its that or definite oblivion at BV.
It's a sad state of affairs but, unless there is something happening behind the scenes that we dont yet know about, this looks bang on the money.
The one thing to add though, is that it was a crowd of "1500" yesterday and that, the place would be busting at the seams with 4/5000 in there which may become a bigger problem.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:14 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4932
Location: Over there
|
For me, it's still a no-no, although I accept that it may become Hobsons Choice. It's a sorry state of affairs when the actions (or inactions) of those in charge results in us thinking that a stadium that isn't big enough to accommodate a Super League club and a long way from the centre of Wakefield is acceptable as a new home. It may be close to the edge of the Wakefield metropolitan boundary but it is nowhere near the city of Wakefield.
I get the rebranding of just Trinity mentioned by Vasty, but that would mean giving up on rugby league in Wakefield. Most people support Trinity because it represents their city. What will happen when it doesn't, and is merely the nearest rugby team? Support will dwindle. For people who don't live on the western side of the city, it would not even be the nearest rugby team, and where is the requirement not to watch Cas, for example, when your own city doesn't even have a team?
A move to Dewsbury would be an indictment on those in charge of the Newmarket project, with no positives. I accept, however, that it may become a matter of having no choice, and Peter Box will have achieved his dream of there being just one top flight team representing the Metropolitan District of Wakefield.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:20 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 748
|
A lot of enthusiasm for Owl Lane but do we know that Dewsbury actually want us there?
That aside - I think it would be a great move, permanent if necessary. We could still be Wakefield Trinity but I actually think it would be better to remove the geographical tag and just be Trinity. That could give us a massive catchment area - the city of Wakefiekd, East Kirklees and parts of S Yorkshire down to Barnsley.
Slugger - we'd have to work hard to market Trinity in the areas I've mentioned as the "go to" Super League team. I live in North Warwickshire, about 25 miles from Leicester but there's loads of Leicester Tigers supporters around and about because Tigers have become the club to represent this area not just the city of Leicester.
I'd rather we stayed at BV but if it's not feasible a move to Dewsbury could be a massive opportunity for us.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:39 am
|
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10531
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
For me, it's still a no-no, although I accept that it may become Hobsons Choice. It's a sorry state of affairs when the actions (or inactions) of those in charge results in us thinking that a stadium that isn't big enough to accommodate a Super League club and a long way from the centre of Wakefield is acceptable as a new home. It may be close to the edge of the Wakefield metropolitan boundary but it is nowhere near the city of Wakefield.
I get the rebranding of just Trinity mentioned by Vasty, but that would mean giving up on rugby league in Wakefield. Most people support Trinity because it represents their city. What will happen when it doesn't, and is merely the nearest rugby team? Support will dwindle. For people who don't live on the western side of the city, it would not even be the nearest rugby team, and where is the requirement not to watch Cas, for example, when your own city doesn't even have a team?
A move to Dewsbury would be an indictment on those in charge of the Newmarket project, with no positives. I accept, however, that it may become a matter of having no choice, and Peter Box will have achieved his dream of there being just one top flight team representing the Metropolitan District of Wakefield.
Very much my thoughts Slugger. Box will be rubbing his hands with glee when Trinity depart the city. All focus can then legitimately be focused on the districts only top flight club.
|
1/10
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:48 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4932
Location: Over there
|
Kevs Head wrote:
A lot of enthusiasm for Owl Lane but do we know that Dewsbury actually want us there?
That aside - I think it would be a great move, permanent if necessary. We could still be Wakefield Trinity but I actually think it would be better to remove the geographical tag and just be Trinity. That could give us a massive catchment area - the city of Wakefiekd, East Kirklees and parts of S Yorkshire down to Barnsley.
Slugger - we'd have to work hard to market Trinity in the areas I've mentioned as the "go to" Super League team. I live in North Warwickshire, about 25 miles from Leicester but there's loads of Leicester Tigers supporters around and about because Tigers have become the club to represent this area not just the city of Leicester.
I'd rather we stayed at BV but if it's not feasible a move to Dewsbury could be a massive opportunity for us.
I take your point about Leicester but I think you've actually got it the wrong way round. You'll tell me if I'm wrong, but the appeal for the Leicester Tigers is, I presume, that they are the biggest club in the area, and nothing more. If Trinity leave Wakefield and drop the city name from the title, the choice for Wakefield residents becomes which of the nearest big clubs do they opt for (and only one of which will be in the Wakefield district). Now, Wakefield residents opt for the team that represents the city. In Dewsbury, the choice is not so automatic.
We already have all parts of South Yorkshire to market to. I'm not sure we should be focussing on small towns in Kirklees, some of which already have rugby teams. The focus should be on Wakefield, "Your City, Your Team", etc. Unfortunately, those at the top don't see it that way.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:03 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1169
|
I agree it would be brilliant to have a council that backed sport and the tag Wakefield but can anyone expect that to happen any time soon.
Just how long will Box be in charge how old is he now.
His preference may well be Cas but if other members can not see an advantage of a club with the Wakey tag then we are truly scuppered.
For me it's about the History of the club and representing Wakefield but unfortunately that does not appear to be the view of people who can make a difference, so without the backing it's time to move on.
Fighting wakey council will be a long drawn out costly affair and I don't see a favourable outcome.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:19 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 178
|
I would have no problem moving there permanently, rather then let the sorry saga drag on and on.Surely in partnership with Dewsbury the undeveloped area could be sorted and stands at each end could be realised with a combination of Vasty's idea and the moving of our two ' new' stands.Seem to remember MC saying increasing capacity to 7000/8000 was doable.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:27 am
|
BRIGGY
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Jul 29, 2011 2:12 pm
Posts: 350
|
As someone who was around to see and feel the buz in the 60s it really is sad to see the state of the club. When you look at such as Hull the city of culture who have a premiership football team and 2 Superleague rugby teams all attracting good support and super stadiums it really is sad that Wakefield are in the position they are in.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:30 am
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8847
Location: wakefield
|
BRIGGY wrote:
As someone who was around to see and feel the buz in the 60s it really is sad to see the state of the club. When you look at such as Hull the city of culture who have a premiership football team and 2 Superleague rugby teams all attracting good support and super stadiums it really is sad that Wakefield are in the position they are in.
That's the key though. They all attract support. Unless people want to come and watch Wakefield Trinity play rugby, we'll be skimping around for a stadium and a team.
It's a business that needs income.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bigalf, BRIGGY, coco the fullback, Don Fox Fan 1, dull nickname, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, Fordy, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, PHe, poplar cats alive, PopTart, thebeagle, Trinity 61, try scorer, vastman, wakefieldwall, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873, wtid71 and 279 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|