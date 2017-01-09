Kevs Head wrote: A lot of enthusiasm for Owl Lane but do we know that Dewsbury actually want us there?

That aside - I think it would be a great move, permanent if necessary. We could still be Wakefield Trinity but I actually think it would be better to remove the geographical tag and just be Trinity. That could give us a massive catchment area - the city of Wakefiekd, East Kirklees and parts of S Yorkshire down to Barnsley.

Slugger - we'd have to work hard to market Trinity in the areas I've mentioned as the "go to" Super League team. I live in North Warwickshire, about 25 miles from Leicester but there's loads of Leicester Tigers supporters around and about because Tigers have become the club to represent this area not just the city of Leicester.

I'd rather we stayed at BV but if it's not feasible a move to Dewsbury could be a massive opportunity for us.

I take your point about Leicester but I think you've actually got it the wrong way round. You'll tell me if I'm wrong, but the appeal for the Leicester Tigers is, I presume, that they are the biggest club in the area, and nothing more. If Trinity leave Wakefield and drop the city name from the title, the choice for Wakefield residents becomes which of the nearest big clubs do they opt for (and only one of which will be in the Wakefield district). Now, Wakefield residents opt for the team that represents the city. In Dewsbury, the choice is not so automatic.We already have all parts of South Yorkshire to market to. I'm not sure we should be focussing on small towns in Kirklees, some of which already have rugby teams. The focus should be on Wakefield, "Your City, Your Team", etc. Unfortunately, those at the top don't see it that way.