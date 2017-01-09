lampyboy wrote: Bloody he'll. I remember beating the drum for Dewsbury about a year ago and finding it difficult to get backing. I know the circumstances were different but I seem to remember plenty of comments like death of the club , final nail in the coffin; you won't get me going to dewsbury, sold down the river., Barnsley would be better option, Mar C must be off his rocker etc etc etc. Just goes to show how opinions can be changed with a little knowledge .

It's Wakefield Trinity not wakefield city and our historic ground s B V and yes if a solution could be found to stay in Wakefield that would be great. Dewsbury the next best but if your welcome and accommodated in Dewsbury and rejected i and forgotten in Wakefield what should you do.

Of course you are right.However, as more an more time passes by, people are beginning to realise that we dont have many other options and when the news first broke, there wasn't a full explanation as to why the move was proposed.It lack of will from our local council to help get Newmarket moving has been a bloody disgrace, not to mention them giving planning permission for Newcold outside the Newmarket site.I'm happy to say I've changed my mind and it seems like plenty of others have done as well.Newmarket was "passed" in December 2012 and it's now January 2017 and we seem not a step closer to any new ground/upgrade.Time to move on ?