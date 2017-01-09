WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Dewsbury experience

Re: The Dewsbury experience

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:39 am
Five and last

Joined: Sat Feb 20, 2016 9:55 pm
Posts: 7
lampyboy wrote:
It's Wakefield Trinity not wakefield city and our historic ground s B V and yes if a solution could be found to stay in Wakefield that would be great. Dewsbury the next best but if your welcome and accommodated in Dewsbury and rejected i and forgotten in Wakefield what should you do.


Well said, sums up exactly how I feel about our predicament.

My first visit to Dewsbury's ground yesterday, and I agree with the other posts on here. Nice tidy ground, probably a tad small from a capacity point of view as it stands, but somewhere I would be happy to go and watch Trinity play their home games if we did have to leave BV.

Re: The Dewsbury experience

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:02 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25353
Location: Poodle Power!
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Apart from been clean, having great access, plenty of parking, better corporate, better cover, better floodlights, better terracing, better facilities, soon will have new 4 G training pitch, the most important reasons why we should move to Dewsbury as soon as possible and on a permanent basis are that the local population will not hate us unlike the local population in Agbrigg and the local council will welcome and support us unlike Box and his cronies who also hate us and want to destroy us. Lets move now and let the new owner of BV flatten the place getting rid of the dump for ever. We could take the Benidorm flats with us and some of the roofing from the North stand. Influential people like David Hinchcliffe bleating on about the history and heritage of BV as reason to stay need to get a grip.


I agree other than sorting out a deal that gives us long term security and a genuine stake in the place I'm in!

For any dewsbury fans reading this I mean a stake not a take over as both clubs are viable and both could imho happily live together - I'd happily watch Dewsbury every now and then when the fancy took me - they would instantly be my second team. That has to be an incentive.

Finally I'd even go as far as calling ourselves just Trinity and drop the Wakefield tag - they don't deserve us anyway. We can sell ourselves on our heritage and the rugby we play!
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: The Dewsbury experience

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:38 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5706
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
bellycouldtackle wrote:
. Influential people like David Hinchcliffe .


Yeah. He's certainly had a big influence getting Newmarket sorted. :roll:
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: The Dewsbury experience

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:04 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7274
lampyboy wrote:
Bloody he'll. I remember beating the drum for Dewsbury about a year ago and finding it difficult to get backing. I know the circumstances were different but I seem to remember plenty of comments like death of the club , final nail in the coffin; you won't get me going to dewsbury, sold down the river., Barnsley would be better option, Mar C must be off his rocker etc etc etc. Just goes to show how opinions can be changed with a little knowledge .
It's Wakefield Trinity not wakefield city and our historic ground s B V and yes if a solution could be found to stay in Wakefield that would be great. Dewsbury the next best but if your welcome and accommodated in Dewsbury and rejected i and forgotten in Wakefield what should you do.


Of course you are right.
However, as more an more time passes by, people are beginning to realise that we dont have many other options and when the news first broke, there wasn't a full explanation as to why the move was proposed.
It lack of will from our local council to help get Newmarket moving has been a bloody disgrace, not to mention them giving planning permission for Newcold outside the Newmarket site. :CRAZY:
I'm happy to say I've changed my mind and it seems like plenty of others have done as well.

Newmarket was "passed" in December 2012 and it's now January 2017 and we seem not a step closer to any new ground/upgrade.

Time to move on ?

Re: The Dewsbury experience

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:28 am
Trinity1315
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 450
lampyboy wrote:
Bloody he'll. I remember beating the drum for Dewsbury about a year ago and finding it difficult to get backing. I know the circumstances were different but I seem to remember plenty of comments like death of the club , final nail in the coffin; you won't get me going to dewsbury, sold down the river., Barnsley would be better option, Mar C must be off his rocker etc etc etc. Just goes to show how opinions can be changed with a little knowledge .
It's Wakefield Trinity not wakefield city and our historic ground s B V and yes if a solution could be found to stay in Wakefield that would be great. Dewsbury the next best but if your welcome and accommodated in Dewsbury and rejected i and forgotten in Wakefield what should you do.


A short term move to Dewsbury would be ok, but if you are talking permanently, are you and others on here prepared to totally lose identity and eventually become Dewsbury Trinity? I think you'll find a lot of supporters will stay in Wakefield where Trinity should be based. The name and identity belongs to the people of Wakefield not elsewhere.

Re: The Dewsbury experience

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:34 am
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10530
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
I've not changed my mind at all, I think it will be a slow lingering death outside of Wakefield, even if it's just a few metres past the boundary (it's pretty convenient for me to get to too) but until that time I will continue to watch them.
1/10

Re: The Dewsbury experience

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:37 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25353
Location: Poodle Power!
Trinity1315 wrote:
A short term move to Dewsbury would be ok, but are you and others on here prepared to totally lose identity and eventually become Dewsbury Trinity? I think you'll find a lot of supporters will stay in Wakefield where Trinity should be based. The name and identity belongs to the people of Wakefield not elsewhere.


Why would it ever be Dewsbury Trinity.

Wasps, Saracens, Harlequins, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and West Tigers - none of those clubs identifies are linked to a specific place and they all do fine.

So yes I would, I see the risks but I see the advantages - handled in a positive way.

Trinity Mets? Almost anyone could join that one.

It's sad truly sad for it to be this way but we've been betrayed by the city on every level. It's time to move on whilst keeping alive the memory of what once was and if a small woollen town is the best offer then so be it.

The shame certainly doesn't sit with us the fans.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: The Dewsbury experience

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:37 am
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3263
Location: Orange street
when I started this post I was wondering how people would respond.
So far it looks very positive.

I Know this forums views are not scientifically accurate but it tends to indicate that if we are forced to relocate it will not be the end for the club and it will continue to thrive at a new location.

Also interesting point from Vastman about dropping the 'Wakefield'name , Soccer and RU have plenty of teams with names without a place so I see no problem there.

If MC and CB are reading this I hope it gives them a bit of positivity towards taking the plunge and saying good bye to Box and the rest of his bunch of puppets are out to shaft the club.

Re: The Dewsbury experience

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:41 am
Trinity1315
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 450
Khlav Kalash wrote:
I've not changed my mind at all, I think it will be a slow lingering death outside of Wakefield, even if it's just a few metres past the boundary (it's pretty convenient for me to get to too) but until that time I will continue to watch them.


Yes, I think it would be. The ONLY hope of keeping our identity would be as Vastman suggests to get a stake in the Owl Lane outfit BUT would Dewsbury be keen to go along with that, I'm not so sure they would.

Re: The Dewsbury experience

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 9:24 am
wakefieldwall
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 389
Thought it was a great set up at Dewsbury. Makes you realise the challenges we face at BV.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
