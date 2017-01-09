WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Dewsbury experience

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:39 am
Five and last Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Feb 20, 2016 9:55 pm
Posts: 7
lampyboy wrote:
It's Wakefield Trinity not wakefield city and our historic ground s B V and yes if a solution could be found to stay in Wakefield that would be great. Dewsbury the next best but if your welcome and accommodated in Dewsbury and rejected i and forgotten in Wakefield what should you do.


Well said, sums up exactly how I feel about our predicament.

My first visit to Dewsbury's ground yesterday, and I agree with the other posts on here. Nice tidy ground, probably a tad small from a capacity point of view as it stands, but somewhere I would be happy to go and watch Trinity play their home games if we did have to leave BV.

Re: The Dewsbury experience

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:02 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25352
Location: Poodle Power!
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Apart from been clean, having great access, plenty of parking, better corporate, better cover, better floodlights, better terracing, better facilities, soon will have new 4 G training pitch, the most important reasons why we should move to Dewsbury as soon as possible and on a permanent basis are that the local population will not hate us unlike the local population in Agbrigg and the local council will welcome and support us unlike Box and his cronies who also hate us and want to destroy us. Lets move now and let the new owner of BV flatten the place getting rid of the dump for ever. We could take the Benidorm flats with us and some of the roofing from the North stand. Influential people like David Hinchcliffe bleating on about the history and heritage of BV as reason to stay need to get a grip.


I agree other than sorting out a deal that gives us long term security and a genuine stake in the place I'm in!

For any dewsbury fans reading this I mean a stake not a take over as both clubs are viable and both could imho happily live together - I'd happily watch Dewsbury every now and then when the fancy took me - they would instantly be my second team. That has to be an incentive.

Finally I'd even go as far as calling ourselves just Trinity and drop the Wakefield tag - they don't deserve us anyway. We can sell ourselves on our heritage and the rugby we play!
