Come and have a break from all that's going on at the moment! Top House, Odsal, on Wednesday 11th January. 8.00 pm start, we're showing a re run of the 1994 game between Bradford Northern and Salford at the Willows. A reight game in the mud!

The free quiz comes after the game with pints to be won and in between there will be a free supper.

Good fun, good ale, good people!