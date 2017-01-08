Marwan Koukash has revealed his wife Mandy will this week meet the RFL to discuss a second bid to buy the Bradford Bulls .Bradford are currently in administration but the Salford City Reds owner revealed his wife is willing to purchase the Bulls and fight liquidation of the club . . Koucash has tabled the offer to make funds available to make sure the club survives this year. Mandy Koucash failed in a bid in 2014 to purchase the Bulls after failing to satisfy the Rugby Football League's fit and proper persons test. As Mandy Koucash is now believed to be the only person who has come forward to try to rescue the cash-strapped championship club this could be the lifeline that the Bulls needed.