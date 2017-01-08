|
Marwan Koukash has revealed his wife Mandy will this week meet the RFL to discuss a second bid to buy the Bradford Bulls .Bradford are currently in administration but the Salford City Reds owner revealed his wife is willing to purchase the Bulls and fight liquidation of the club . . Koucash has tabled the offer to make funds available to make sure the club survives this year. Mandy Koucash failed in a bid in 2014 to purchase the Bulls after failing to satisfy the Rugby Football League's fit and proper persons test. As Mandy Koucash is now believed to be the only person who has come forward to try to rescue the cash-strapped championship club this could be the lifeline that the Bulls needed.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:30 pm
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:31 pm
|
You have to question the validity when the "story" repeatedly spells the lady's surname wrong. Or does she spell it differently from her husband in the same story?
Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:32 pm
|
Why have you posted a link to the RL section of the yorkshire post site?
There's not a damn thing on there about Mandy making a bid.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:29 pm
|
I just assumed that was the tea lady's name.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:44 pm
|
mat
Silver RLFANS Member
Sun Jan 08, 2017 4:21 pm
|
I thought this was gonna be about my sister, she's called Mandy
