WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - T May

Board index Off Topic The Sin Bin T May

 
Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply

T May

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 12:29 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5022
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
It was noticeable that the PM held her first interview of 17 with Sky today overlooking Andrew Marr and the left wing, anti Brexit, politicised organisation which is the BBC.
It was interesting interview for those that didn't see it. Sophie Ridge is a up and coming reporter/broadcaster. Teresa May a smart, intelligent MP/PM.
Mac out!

Re: T May

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 1:20 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7273
wire-quin wrote:
It was noticeable that the PM held her first interview of 17 with Sky today overlooking Andrew Marr and the left wing, anti Brexit, politicised organisation which is the BBC.
It was interesting interview for those that didn't see it. Sophie Ridge is a up and coming reporter/broadcaster. Teresa May a smart, intelligent MP/PM.


I'd like someone to translate "Brexit means Brexit" and "we dont want a hard Bexit or a soft Brexit, we want a red, white and blue brexit".

May has said some good things. About social justice and looking after the people in the middle but, the actions of her government have not followed her lead.
At the moment she is just a wind bag and her actions over the coming months will show whether she can actually lead the country.
FWIW, I think there are politicians lining up behind her and they will come to the fore at the next general election, which may be sooner than most people are expecting.
The level of infighting within the Tory Party will reach fever pitch towards the end of March and the Tories could suffer a major hemorrhage, with the divisions that lead to the referendum finally becoming visible.

Re: T May

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 7:50 pm
Leaguefan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 9688
Location: Cougarville
wire-quin wrote:
It was noticeable that the PM held her first interview of 17 with Sky today overlooking Andrew Marr and the left wing, anti Brexit, politicised organisation which is the BBC.
It was interesting interview for those that didn't see it. Sophie Ridge is a up and coming reporter/broadcaster. Teresa May a smart, intelligent MP/PM.

This is a wind up isn't it.
Maybe you read the Wail or depress instead.
Then again you could be serious.
Any or all are a result of the educational system this country has so that change is still seen as unbritish. :wink:
regards
and ENJOY your sport

Leaguefan

"The Public wants what the Public gets" - Paul Weller

Re: T May

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 8:22 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 723
Leaguefan wrote:
This is a wind up isn't it.
Maybe you read the Wail or depress instead.
Then again you could be serious.
Any or all are a result of the educational system this country has so that change is still seen as unbritish. :wink:


So which Aussie 2 nd tier team has 6,000 + season ticket holders who will attend every game ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cronus, wire-quin and 53 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,500,5082,26475,6704,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  