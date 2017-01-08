wire-quin

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm

Posts: 5022

Location: Looking for a coach that can coach



It was noticeable that the PM held her first interview of 17 with Sky today overlooking Andrew Marr and the left wing, anti Brexit, politicised organisation which is the BBC.

It was interesting interview for those that didn't see it. Sophie Ridge is a up and coming reporter/broadcaster. Teresa May a smart, intelligent MP/PM. Mac out! wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 7273

wire-quin wrote: It was noticeable that the PM held her first interview of 17 with Sky today overlooking Andrew Marr and the left wing, anti Brexit, politicised organisation which is the BBC.

It was interesting interview for those that didn't see it. Sophie Ridge is a up and coming reporter/broadcaster. Teresa May a smart, intelligent MP/PM.



I'd like someone to translate "Brexit means Brexit" and "we dont want a hard Bexit or a soft Brexit, we want a red, white and blue brexit".



May has said some good things. About social justice and looking after the people in the middle but, the actions of her government have not followed her lead.

At the moment she is just a wind bag and her actions over the coming months will show whether she can actually lead the country.

FWIW, I think there are politicians lining up behind her and they will come to the fore at the next general election, which may be sooner than most people are expecting.

The level of infighting within the Tory Party will reach fever pitch towards the end of March and the Tories could suffer a major hemorrhage, with the divisions that lead to the referendum finally becoming visible. I'd like someone to translate "Brexit means Brexit" and "we dont want a hard Bexit or a soft Brexit, we want a red, white and blue brexit".May has said some good things. About social justice and looking after the people in the middle but, the actions of her government have not followed her lead.At the moment she is just a wind bag and her actions over the coming months will show whether she can actually lead the country.FWIW, I think there are politicians lining up behind her and they will come to the fore at the next general election, which may be sooner than most people are expecting.The level of infighting within the Tory Party will reach fever pitch towards the end of March and the Tories could suffer a major hemorrhage, with the divisions that lead to the referendum finally becoming visible. Leaguefan

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 9688

Location: Cougarville

wire-quin wrote: It was noticeable that the PM held her first interview of 17 with Sky today overlooking Andrew Marr and the left wing, anti Brexit, politicised organisation which is the BBC.

It was interesting interview for those that didn't see it. Sophie Ridge is a up and coming reporter/broadcaster. Teresa May a smart, intelligent MP/PM.

This is a wind up isn't it.

Maybe you read the Wail or depress instead.

Then again you could be serious.

Any or all are a result of the educational system this country has so that change is still seen as unbritish. This is a wind up isn't it.Maybe you read the Wail or depress instead.Then again you could be serious.Any or all are a result of the educational system this country has so that change is still seen as unbritish. regards

and ENJOY your sport



Leaguefan



"The Public wants what the Public gets" - Paul Weller GUBRATS

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 723

Leaguefan wrote:

Maybe you read the Wail or depress instead.

Then again you could be serious.

Any or all are a result of the educational system this country has so that change is still seen as unbritish. This is a wind up isn't it.Maybe you read the Wail or depress instead.Then again you could be serious.Any or all are a result of the educational system this country has so that change is still seen as unbritish.



So which Aussie 2 nd tier team has 6,000 + season ticket holders who will attend every game ? So which Aussie 2 nd tier team has 6,000 + season ticket holders who will attend every game ? snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Cronus, wire-quin and 53 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 4 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to The Sin Bin Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,500,508 2,264 75,670 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM



























