wire-quin wrote: It was noticeable that the PM held her first interview of 17 with Sky today overlooking Andrew Marr and the left wing, anti Brexit, politicised organisation which is the BBC.

It was interesting interview for those that didn't see it. Sophie Ridge is a up and coming reporter/broadcaster. Teresa May a smart, intelligent MP/PM.

I'd like someone to translate "Brexit means Brexit" and "we dont want a hard Bexit or a soft Brexit, we want a red, white and blue brexit".May has said some good things. About social justice and looking after the people in the middle but, the actions of her government have not followed her lead.At the moment she is just a wind bag and her actions over the coming months will show whether she can actually lead the country.FWIW, I think there are politicians lining up behind her and they will come to the fore at the next general election, which may be sooner than most people are expecting.The level of infighting within the Tory Party will reach fever pitch towards the end of March and the Tories could suffer a major hemorrhage, with the divisions that lead to the referendum finally becoming visible.