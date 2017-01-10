Probably the game that ignited my interest of the wire.
Was playing a football match in the Warrington league that Saturday, and after word come through that Wires had won.
Murphy - 6
Whittle - 4
Brady - 10
Murphy should have walked early doors and Dave Wright dropped a few in a late on fracas.
