WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington 1974 Challenge Cup winning side

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Warrington 1974 Challenge Cup winning side

 
Post a reply

Re: Warrington 1974 Challenge Cup winning side

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 12:56 am
Superblue Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 36
Probably the game that ignited my interest of the wire.

Was playing a football match in the Warrington league that Saturday, and after word come through that Wires had won.

Murphy - 6
Whittle - 4
Brady - 10

Murphy should have walked early doors and Dave Wright dropped a few in a late on fracas.

Re: Warrington 1974 Challenge Cup winning side

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 1:07 pm
Sandwich Wire Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 09, 2012 10:47 am
Posts: 53
Location: Kent
This post inspired me dig out DVD really shows how different the modern game is, especially hookers who actually had to strike for the ball not fed straight back to loose forward. My wife watched it, she has only seen modern game since we got together 9 years ago and then only occasional games as we live in Kent, her words were, ' It looks brutal ' and when you see some of the tackles I can see where she is coming from.

Re: Warrington 1974 Challenge Cup winning side

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:38 pm
Asgardian13 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3184
Location: Northamptonshire
Sandwich Wire wrote:
This post inspired me dig out DVD really shows how different the modern game is, especially hookers who actually had to strike for the ball not fed straight back to loose forward. My wife watched it, she has only seen modern game since we got together 9 years ago and then only occasional games as we live in Kent, her words were, ' It looks brutal ' and when you see some of the tackles I can see where she is coming from.

In fact, in the build-up to the 1974 final it was only really at hooker that I had any concerns about Featherstone Rovers. 'Keith' Bridges was not only the GB hooker at the time but was way ahead of Kevin Ashcroft when it came to winning posession. My view was that if we can get enough ball we would win , which is what happened. I don't miss the contested scrums, though, they were always a right mess and led to numerous 'differential penalties', something hardly seen today.
Rugby League is the rock to other sports' pop.

Ryker Sear is the future of rock!

Re: Warrington 1974 Challenge Cup winning side

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:14 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2681
Location: Stuck in 1982
The thing that I remember vividly and after the effects of a 'couple' of my dad's beers, (I was a gawky teenager in 74), taken on the midnight Bank Quay train had worn off by match time, was that Derek Whitehead was so self assured with place kicking.

We were stood in the lower tier of the Featherstone end which was actually full of Wire and every time Derek landed one some wag was exclaiming that he could smell a bit more Brasso on the cup......

I might be wrong as the detail is foggy, perhaps it was the comfort of the afterglow of my last can of Long Life as we pulled into Euston at daft o'clock, or plain naivety on my part, but, it seems that the game was never in doubt??? Happy days

Re: Warrington 1974 Challenge Cup winning side

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:13 pm
silver2 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 718
Location: Warrington
I would love to know what went on in those contested scrums and why certain hookers were able to dominate possession. Keith Bridges was indeed one of the best and he appeared to have all the skills at a fairly young age - but what were those skills? Certainly hookers were hard men but there must have been more to it than that. Any ideas?

Re: Warrington 1974 Challenge Cup winning side

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:28 am
Asgardian13 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3184
Location: Northamptonshire
silver2 wrote:
I would love to know what went on in those contested scrums and why certain hookers were able to dominate possession. Keith Bridges was indeed one of the best and he appeared to have all the skills at a fairly young age - but what were those skills? Certainly hookers were hard men but there must have been more to it than that. Any ideas?


The most successful hookers managed to break most of the rules most of the time and get away with it. We used to see Ashcroft or Bridges, or Stevo for that matter, striking before the ball went in ( offence) lying on the floor ( offence) getting one arm loose from binding ( offence ). The refs could not blow up for everything ( including half back violations notably 'feeding' which used to be a cry from the terraces heard almost as often as 'offside' these days ) or the game would never have restarted. Best done without, I reckon, unless you think rugby should be partly about winning the ball, rather than what you do with it when you've got it.
Rugby League is the rock to other sports' pop.

Ryker Sear is the future of rock!

Re: Warrington 1974 Challenge Cup winning side

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:31 am
Laughing Gravy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 11:25 pm
Posts: 122
Location: Warrington
Good props were needed as well as a good hooker, I'm finding it hard to quantify but so much went on in scrums (some of it legal) that I'm not sure I could do justice to all the skills (and skulduggery) that went on, don't know how today's forwards could ever adapt to that world

Re: Warrington 1974 Challenge Cup winning side

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:29 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7437
Alan Whittle moved from centre to stand off when Murphy went off....Murphy went to scrum half in place of Parry on his return I think?

For sure....Bernard Manning led the community singing!@@!
once a wire always a wire
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigtom, Mr Snoodle, Or thane, Paul Youane, rubber duckie, Wolf Hall and 143 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,504,9651,34475,6944,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  