Sandwich Wire wrote: This post inspired me dig out DVD really shows how different the modern game is, especially hookers who actually had to strike for the ball not fed straight back to loose forward. My wife watched it, she has only seen modern game since we got together 9 years ago and then only occasional games as we live in Kent, her words were, ' It looks brutal ' and when you see some of the tackles I can see where she is coming from.

In fact, in the build-up to the 1974 final it was only really at hooker that I had any concerns about Featherstone Rovers. 'Keith' Bridges was not only the GB hooker at the time but was way ahead of Kevin Ashcroft when it came to winning posession. My view was that if we can get enough ball we would win , which is what happened. I don't miss the contested scrums, though, they were always a right mess and led to numerous 'differential penalties', something hardly seen today.