Builth Wells Wire wrote: It was Barry Philbin not Derek. The 2 subs were Billy Pickup & Brian Brady

Nor sure where I got 'Derek' from. The one I had most difficulty remembering (I was at the match) was Alan Whittle. This was simply because he played stand-off most of the 73/74 season with Murphy more often than not just acting as coach and not being in the side. Not surprisingly Murphy felt himself to be an essential part of the Cup Final line-up, so Whittle (who had been impressive all season) switched to centre. What I can't remember is if this was a blow for Frank Reynolds (who'd been an excellent centre all season) or if he was injured at the time, thus making it an easier call. Anyone recall?