edinburgh yorkie wrote: I am very proud that my home town has been named as the city of culture,so why is it,that the correct name of the city is not being used,KINSTON UPON HULL.after all,Newcastle is not referred too as TYNE,nor is Stoke refered too as TRENT,so come on hull city council,if you are proud to be the city of culture,use the cities correct name,KINGSTON UPON HULL,it sounds more cultured,than just HULL.

Start saying Kingston and most people think of Kingston upon Thames. Frankly there are welcome to the Kingston name - far too royalist. I'd much rather Hull was remembered for telling King Charles to go forth and multiply.