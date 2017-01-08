Thought the projections in Victoria Square were amazing, and really liked seeing the Hullywood Icons which I've followed on facebook this year. Didn't enjoy the deep as much because I was surrounded by kids screaming through the whole thing but that's what you get I suppose, would have liked to see it again.
Once again the public transport companies in Hull dropped an absolute clanger not putting on any extra services, especially trains to Beverley and the EY coast that apparently stop before 9pm.
