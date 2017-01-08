WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - City of culture

Sun Jan 08, 2017 7:30 pm
Thought the projections in Victoria Square were amazing, and really liked seeing the Hullywood Icons which I've followed on facebook this year. Didn't enjoy the deep as much because I was surrounded by kids screaming through the whole thing but that's what you get I suppose, would have liked to see it again.

Once again the public transport companies in Hull dropped an absolute clanger not putting on any extra services, especially trains to Beverley and the EY coast that apparently stop before 9pm.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:17 pm
A mate of mine live on Bowl Alley lane and he said the buzz in town has been amazing all week, even today with the turbine blade arriving he said it's been a hive of activity. I'm going to go to as many events as possible as this is such a great occasion for our city to really come to life and hopefully bring a great vibe around the place. Yeah there has been one or two little niggles but let's get behind it.

Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:20 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Then blame the shops and cafes for not being open. Hardly the fault of the organising committee.

You do kind of make a valid point. We need the evening economy in Hull to boom. Last week was excellent but I imagine this coming week it'll be very quiet around the city centre. We need more restaurants in the centre.

Surely they should be putting out a city wide apb - build and they will come!

Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:10 pm
Plemty of national media coverage this week, this is a good article

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/jan/08/hopes-for-sustaining-hull-cultural-momentum-rest-on-the-blade?CMP=share_btn_fb

The opening project, Made in Hull, in which light and sound installations were projected on buildings across the city every evening, brought in 342,000 visitors. It made Hull far and away the most visited attraction in the UK last week, beating both the British Museum and Tate Modern.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:11 pm
Couldn't agree more fields of fire
