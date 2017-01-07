I agree VOR



Couldnt get to the New Years Day fireworks so relied on the City of Cultures 2017 websites internet stream - what an absolute joke that was, poor angles from possibly one camera, no interactive music and a total let down!



Went to Made In Hull on Thursday about 5.30pm and loved the Queen Victoria Square part - when it ended it was almost chaos with people trying to get down Whitefriargate - organisation was poor - stumbled on the yard thing which was just a loud of none discript croud noise



Moved onto the Depp - that was quite good



What was quite apparent is there was very few shops, cafes or places to simply get a can of drink for the kids and only a few chippies open - didnt see one mobile food stall or anything which meant we stopped at Mcds so the kids could have something to eat on their way home - surely a massive missed opportunity for the city to make people come in for the evening rather than a quick hour - ie advertise it as a nights entertainment?