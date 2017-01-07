WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - City of culture

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:20 pm
Fields of Fire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 414
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
Paid a visit to the city centre tonight and it's was packed, it was amazing to see so many people enjoy the exibits. I hope our club can benefit off the back of it.

Re: City of culture

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 7:50 am
VoiceOfReason
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 15, 2007 10:12 am
Posts: 790
Great light show shame about everything else.
A woman steward shouting at everyone to keep walking....doh no poop shirlock....not even attempting to direct the crowd towards Zeebedee yards the next exhibition.
One pub would not let you in to drink unless you bought foods, fcking idiots and another pub with a sign closed for the COC week.....WE ARE A JOKE.
The planners have missed a massive opportunity to put in place stall holders, entertainers etc for thousands of people walking between events.
Thats just in the first week.
But no doubt they will be patting themselves on the back.

Re: City of culture

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:07 am
PCollinson1990

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 6
VoiceOfReason wrote:
Great light show shame about everything else.
A woman steward shouting at everyone to keep walking....doh no poop shirlock....not even attempting to direct the crowd towards Zeebedee yards the next exhibition.
One pub would not let you in to drink unless you bought foods, fcking idiots and another pub with a sign closed for the COC week.....WE ARE A JOKE.
The planners have missed a massive opportunity to put in place stall holders, entertainers etc for thousands of people walking between events.
Thats just in the first week.
But no doubt they will be patting themselves on the back.


Been a while since I read such rubbish, the stewards were there to keep the crowds moving, a number of pubs didn't want groups of drunks ruining the night for everyone else. If any independent traders wanted to set up they could have applied for the relevant permit. What "entertainment" did you want, other than the light show, in the square, Zebedees yard, The Deep, Guarrison Underpass, free fireworks.

A brilliant week for the city!

Re: City of culture

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:31 am
yorksguy1865
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1046
Location: Inside my own head
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Been a while since I read such rubbish, the stewards were there to keep the crowds moving, a number of pubs didn't want groups of drunks ruining the night for everyone else. If any independent traders wanted to set up they could have applied for the relevant permit. What "entertainment" did you want, other than the light show, in the square, Zebedees yard, The Deep, Guarrison Underpass, free fireworks.

A brilliant week for the city!


Dont pay attention too much to the negativity on this forum mate, it seems to be illegal to say anything positive on here, trust me ive tried.

It was a great night last night, incredible event for hull, so proud of my city. :-)

Re: City of culture

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:47 am
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17116
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Been a while since I read such rubbish, the stewards were there to keep the crowds moving, a number of pubs didn't want groups of drunks ruining the night for everyone else. If any independent traders wanted to set up they could have applied for the relevant permit. What "entertainment" did you want, other than the light show, in the square, Zebedees yard, The Deep, Guarrison Underpass, free fireworks.

A brilliant week for the city!


He's a troll.

It's been a great opening week for the City of Culture year. Hopefully this will continue, it;s important that people make the effort to support as many events as possible and not just the free ones.

Hull trending on Twitter again this morning as well as live reports on Sky News regarding the Blade installation in Queen Victoria Square.

Re: City of culture

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:50 am
PCollinson1990

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 6
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
He's a troll.

It's been a great opening week for the City of Culture year. Hopefully this will continue, it;s important that people make the effort to support as many events as possible and not just the free ones.

Hull trending on Twitter again this morning as well as live reports on Sky News regarding the Blade installation in Queen Victoria Square.

Apologies, I probably shouldn't have bitten! I've been a big critic of Hull in the past, but this week has shown what can be achieved, looking forward to seeing the blade before the game today (and a couple of cheeky pints in Punch Tavern!)

Re: City of culture

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:17 pm
VoiceOfReason
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 15, 2007 10:12 am
Posts: 790
I'm a troll..........LMFAO.

poop stewarding.
Pubs trying to rip off customers and hurting themselves.
Pubs closed and bragging about it.......WTF gangs of drunken people, GET A GRIP.
No public address system to help visitors and crowd control.
Poor planning once again by the poop Hull City Council.
OUCH. Does the truth hurt.

Re: City of culture

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 6:31 pm
Sebasteeno
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4807
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
I agree VOR

Couldnt get to the New Years Day fireworks so relied on the City of Cultures 2017 websites internet stream - what an absolute joke that was, poor angles from possibly one camera, no interactive music and a total let down!

Went to Made In Hull on Thursday about 5.30pm and loved the Queen Victoria Square part - when it ended it was almost chaos with people trying to get down Whitefriargate - organisation was poor - stumbled on the yard thing which was just a loud of none discript croud noise

Moved onto the Depp - that was quite good

What was quite apparent is there was very few shops, cafes or places to simply get a can of drink for the kids and only a few chippies open - didnt see one mobile food stall or anything which meant we stopped at Mcds so the kids could have something to eat on their way home - surely a massive missed opportunity for the city to make people come in for the evening rather than a quick hour - ie advertise it as a nights entertainment?

Re: City of culture

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 7:03 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17116
Sebasteeno wrote:
I agree VOR

Couldnt get to the New Years Day fireworks so relied on the City of Cultures 2017 websites internet stream - what an absolute joke that was, poor angles from possibly one camera, no interactive music and a total let down!

Went to Made In Hull on Thursday about 5.30pm and loved the Queen Victoria Square part - when it ended it was almost chaos with people trying to get down Whitefriargate - organisation was poor - stumbled on the yard thing which was just a loud of none discript croud noise

Moved onto the Depp - that was quite good

What was quite apparent is there was very few shops, cafes or places to simply get a can of drink for the kids and only a few chippies open - didnt see one mobile food stall or anything which meant we stopped at Mcds so the kids could have something to eat on their way home - surely a massive missed opportunity for the city to make people come in for the evening rather than a quick hour - ie advertise it as a nights entertainment?


Then blame the shops and cafes for not being open. Hardly the fault of the organising committee.

You do kind of make a valid point. We need the evening economy in Hull to boom. Last week was excellent but I imagine this coming week it'll be very quiet around the city centre. We need more restaurants in the centre.

Users browsing this forum: andy 1962, Bombed Out, ComeOnYouUll, craig hkr, davey37, Easty, fcimp, hansoloishere, HFC Boy, Marcus's Bicycle, Paddyfc, paperboy, Razor, rlgear, rover 2000, Sheldon, The Milky Bar Kid, themightynortherner, UllFC, victarmeldrew and 414 guests

