VoiceOfReason wrote: Great light show shame about everything else.

A woman steward shouting at everyone to keep walking....doh no poop shirlock....not even attempting to direct the crowd towards Zeebedee yards the next exhibition.

One pub would not let you in to drink unless you bought foods, fcking idiots and another pub with a sign closed for the COC week.....WE ARE A JOKE.

The planners have missed a massive opportunity to put in place stall holders, entertainers etc for thousands of people walking between events.

Thats just in the first week.

But no doubt they will be patting themselves on the back.

Been a while since I read such rubbish, the stewards were there to keep the crowds moving, a number of pubs didn't want groups of drunks ruining the night for everyone else. If any independent traders wanted to set up they could have applied for the relevant permit. What "entertainment" did you want, other than the light show, in the square, Zebedees yard, The Deep, Guarrison Underpass, free fireworks.A brilliant week for the city!