Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 414
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
Paid a visit to the city centre tonight and it's was packed, it was amazing to see so many people enjoy the exibits. I hope our club can benefit off the back of it.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 7:50 am
Joined: Sat Sep 15, 2007 10:12 am
Posts: 789
Great light show shame about everything else.
A woman steward shouting at everyone to keep walking....doh no poop shirlock....not even attempting to direct the crowd towards Zeebedee yards the next exhibition.
One pub would not let you in to drink unless you bought foods, fcking idiots and another pub with a sign closed for the COC week.....WE ARE A JOKE.
The planners have missed a massive opportunity to put in place stall holders, entertainers etc for thousands of people walking between events.
Thats just in the first week.
But no doubt they will be patting themselves on the back.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:07 am
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 4
Been a while since I read such rubbish, the stewards were there to keep the crowds moving, a number of pubs didn't want groups of drunks ruining the night for everyone else. If any independent traders wanted to set up they could have applied for the relevant permit. What "entertainment" did you want, other than the light show, in the square, Zebedees yard, The Deep, Guarrison Underpass, free fireworks.
A brilliant week for the city!
Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:31 am
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1046
Location: Inside my own head
Dont pay attention too much to the negativity on this forum mate, it seems to be illegal to say anything positive on here, trust me ive tried.
It was a great night last night, incredible event for hull, so proud of my city.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:47 am
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17114
He's a troll.
It's been a great opening week for the City of Culture year. Hopefully this will continue, it;s important that people make the effort to support as many events as possible and not just the free ones.
Hull trending on Twitter again this morning as well as live reports on Sky News regarding the Blade installation in Queen Victoria Square.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:50 am
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 4
Apologies, I probably shouldn't have bitten! I've been a big critic of Hull in the past, but this week has shown what can be achieved, looking forward to seeing the blade before the game today (and a couple of cheeky pints in Punch Tavern!)
