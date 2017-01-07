Great light show shame about everything else.

A woman steward shouting at everyone to keep walking....doh no poop shirlock....not even attempting to direct the crowd towards Zeebedee yards the next exhibition.

One pub would not let you in to drink unless you bought foods, fcking idiots and another pub with a sign closed for the COC week.....WE ARE A JOKE.

The planners have missed a massive opportunity to put in place stall holders, entertainers etc for thousands of people walking between events.

Thats just in the first week.

But no doubt they will be patting themselves on the back.