Yup correct PT, in the games that Solomona missed Jy Hiscock scored 5 tries in 2 games while deputising on the left. Paddy Flynn scored a hat trick while deputising. Whether things will be as good now that Luke Dorn has gone I don't know but Hardaker isn't a bad replacement and Shenny is back on that side.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, altofts wildcat, bren2k, Eastern Wildcat, exiledcat, FIL, imwakefieldtillidie, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, LyndsayGill, M62 J30 TRINITY, MOPSEY LIVES ON, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Sandal Cat, tigersteve, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 222 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|