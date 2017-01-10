WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL top try scorer betting odds.

Re: SL top try scorer betting odds.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 4:40 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1221
Wait till Friday when the Cas squad numbers are announced and bet on who ever gets the "5" shirt.

Re: SL top try scorer betting odds.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 6:13 pm
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1164
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Johnstone isn't a bad bet at those odds. What he will do is convert his chances, and Chester does like a team that throws the ball around. We've a big pack and that can create openings on the edges. With the lack of obvious others, that's not a bad bet.

Even better bet with Paddy Power @33/1.

Re: SL top try scorer betting odds.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 6:21 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2615
What price is Matty Dawson?
Image

Re: SL top try scorer betting odds.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 7:07 pm
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4329
Location: Outside your remit
Dawson 33/1 on skybet along with Ryan Brierley
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: SL top try scorer betting odds.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:39 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25370
Location: Poodle Power!
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Wait till Friday when the Cas squad numbers are announced and bet on who ever gets the "5" shirt.


Wrong forum nobody cares :-) (well maybe just one)
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: SL top try scorer betting odds.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:24 pm
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6000
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Wait till Friday when the Cas squad numbers are announced and bet on who ever gets the "5" shirt.

Won't be Solomona though will it?
Last edited by JINJER on Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:10 am, edited 1 time in total.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: SL top try scorer betting odds.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:28 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2615
TrinityIHC wrote:
Dawson 33/1 on skybet along with Ryan Brierley


Cheers buddy..
Image

Re: SL top try scorer betting odds.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:44 am
RedWhiteBlueGent

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2016 8:02 am
Posts: 14
10 pound double on Betfair for TJ top try scorer and Trin to win the challenge cup returns 17.5k.

Re: SL top try scorer betting odds.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:39 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7290
RedWhiteBlueGent wrote:
10 pound double on Betfair for TJ top try scorer and Trin to win the challenge cup returns 17.5k.


I hope that you are 17'5 k better off at the end of the season !
A Wembley Trip will do me :D

If Johnstone stays fit, he should be right up there
