leedsnsouths wrote: Well he certainly didn't succeed did he?

His first season was full of defensive errors and little attacking threat.

In his second season he was injured half the time and poor the other half.

He also didn't make the playoffs either season.

The only success on his part was convincing a team to pay him around 1 mill a year to be a below average fullback (by NRL standards).



BTW I was at that game at headingly, and there were plenty of people in Wakey Cas and Hull shirts booing him too.

I will respond1. First few games yes of course in a much tougher league against much bigger men he struggled to adapt, naturally. Attacking threat is because he was told to play that way. They didn't want the 'Off the cuff' rugby he was used to. And rightly so i suppose. Australia is a much more drilled game than ours. Indeed i was told by somebody close to Sam that Jarryd Hayne scored a try past him and made him look a fool and you can see Hayne shouting something at him. I can confirm those words were "You're in my world now Tomkins"2. That point is utter bull. Yes he was injured for a while but was one of the Warriors best player approaching the latter half of the season by a mile.3. He didn't make the play offs. That must mean because NZ Warriors didn't make the play offs he is crap. Must be all his fault. Can i remind you that Leeds didn't finish in the play offs either so by you analysis, Watkins, Hall, Briscoe, Ward etc are all rubbish.4. Your last point doesn't stand up and you can't measure it by any proof.