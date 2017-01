[quote="leedsnsouths"]Well he certainly didn't succeed did he?

His first season was full of defensive errors and little attacking threat.

In his second season he was injured half the time and poor the other half.

He also didn't make the playoffs either season.

The only success on his part was convincing a team to pay him around 1 mill a year to be a below average fullback (by NRL standards).



BTW I was at that game at headingly, and there were plenty of people in Wakey Cas and Hull shirts booing him too.[/quote ]





We have to remember that Yorkshire is well known for its sheep, if one goes Ba,aa they all go Ba,aa.